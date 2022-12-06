WIRE REPORT

Shooting leads to suspension

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- New Mexico State University power forward Mike Peake has been suspended indefinitely from the basketball team in connection with the fatal shooting last month of a student from a rival university.

The 21-year-old Peake has not been charged in the Nov. 19 pre-dawn shooting on the University of New Mexico's campus in Albuquerque hours before the host Lobos were to play the Aggies. That game was canceled along with the Dec. 3 rematch in Las Cruces.

"Mike is suspended from our basketball team until the completion of the university's investigation and the investigation of the proper authorities," New Mexico State director of athletics Mario Moccia said. "When those investigations will be complete, I can't say."

State police investigators said 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with two other New Mexico students and a teenage girl to lure Peake onto campus.

The subsequent shootout left Travis dead at the scene and Peake hospitalized with a leg wound that has required several surgeries.

First-year Aggies men's basketball coach Greg Heiar expressed his condolences for Travis and his family and said he took full responsibility for the actions of multiple players who sneaked out of the hotel on that morning of the game.

Peake, a 6-foot-7 junior from Chicago, played one season at Georgia before transferring to Austin Peay. He joined New Mexico State in 2021 and averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds last season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Auburn defenders declare for draft

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn's top two pass rushers are leaving for the NFL.

Defensive end Colby Wooden announced in a video on social media posted Tuesday that he is skipping his senior season to enter the draft. Edge rusher Derick Hall also posted a video to announced his plans to leave.

The 6-foot-3, 256-pound Hall is a senior who already had accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but could have returned for a fifth season. He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

Hall is projected as a potential second-round draft pick while projections have the 6-5, 284-pound Wooden in the mid-round range.