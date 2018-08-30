NEW YORK — Rock Island’s Madison Keys cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, beating fellow American Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1.
The U.S. Open runner-up last year served eight aces and never lost her serve in the match that lasted 1 hour, 12 minutes.
The No. 14 seed will play either Aleksandra Krunic or Kirsten Flipkens in the next round.
In the men’s draw, Roger Federer was crisp in a 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 win over Benoit Paire in and made it 18 of 18 lifetime in the second round of the U.S. Open. Up next, Federer plays No. 30 seed Nick Kyrgios on Saturday.
Federer's coolness on the court belied another day where players needed cooling towels as much as their rackets. Federer, a five-time U.S. Open champion, had steeled himself for the heat by changing up his routine — he made an early trip to New York to prep his game in the sweltering sun.
"I felt like it's maybe one of these years where it could be hot," Federer said Thursday. "I had the plan to go to Dubai first, where it's extremely hot. I didn't want to be away from the family. I changed plans and said, 'Let's go early to America and prepare over here in the conditions that I'm actually going to see during the Open.'"
The highlight of Friday’s action is expected to be the match between Serena Williams and Venus Williams in the third round. It’s the 30th tour-level meeting between the sisters and their earliest matchup at a Grand Slam tournament in 20 years.
Golf
Alex sets record: Marina Alex matched the Columbia Edgewater course record with a 10-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee in the Cambia Portland Classic.
Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 28-year-old Alex birdied the last four holes and five of the last six in a back-nine 30.
Henderson, the 2015 and 2016 winner, birdied five of the last six holes for a 64. The 20-year-old Canadian star is coming off a victory Sunday in the CP Women's Open on home soil in Saskatchewan.
College sports
More OSU revelations: At least 145 people have provided firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by a former Ohio State University team doctor accused of groping scores of male athletes and other students during his two decades there.
They're among more than 335 people interviewed by the law firm hired to investigate allegations raised this year about Dr. Richard Strauss, according to an update from the university's attorney that was read Thursday to an Ohio State trustees' committee by Provost Bruce McPheron.
Ex-coach appears in court: A lawyer for a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach suggested Thursday that politics played a role in the charges filed against her in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal.
Kathie Klages, 63, appeared in court by video a week after she was charged with lying to investigators. She's accused of denying that female gymnasts had ever complained of assaults by Nassar. Authorities said two teens complained to her back in 1997.
Spartans coach sentenced: A former Michigan State University basketball strength coach has been sentenced to 86 months to 15 years for a crash that killed two people last year.
The Lansing State Journal reports 38-year-old Todd Moyer learned his sentence Thursday. He was convicted in Monroe County in July on two counts of reckless driving causing death. He received the same sentence on both counts, to be served at the same time.
