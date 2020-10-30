WIRE REPORT

GOLF
Armour, Clark share Bermuda lead: Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark survived ferocious wind Friday in the Bermuda Championship to share the lead going into a weekend in Southampton, Bermuda, that includes 64-year-old Fred Funk.
Armour could only guess where the 30 mph gusts would blow his golf ball across Port Royal. The 44-year-old from Ohio still managed three early birdies and another on the par-5 17th for a 1-under 70. Clark played in the afternoon and reached 10-under par until a pair of late bogeys for a 68.
They were at 8-under 134, one shot ahead of Kramer Hickok (68).
The big surprise was Funk, who only played because he had a chance to be paired with his son, Taylor, who played at Texas. Funk, whose last PGA Tour victory was in 2007 at the Mayakoba Classic, chipped in for birdie from the behind the ninth green for a 72, and his son was so excited he about knocked him to the ground in celebration.
"This guy is pretty damn good for an old guy," said Taylor, who shot an 81, one of nine players who shot in the 80s on the windswept day in Bermuda.
"He fought back and he made the cut, and not many 64-year-olds can do that in the world," he said. "It was fun to watch him play."
Funk is the oldest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour since 65-year-old Tom Watson five years ago in the RBC Heritage at Hilton. The only other players 64 or older to make the cut since 1970 were Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead.
"And then Funk. You throw that in there, it doesn't sound right, does it?" Fred Funk said. "I don't know whether I compete, but making the cut was big."
It wasn't easy on a day like this, where the wind was so strong it was difficult to stand up, especially on some of the holes along the ocean.
"Today was really hard," Armour said. "We didn't know whether to say get up, get down, what to tell it. We couldn't judge the distance very well and we had some balls going sideways out there and my ball doesn't usually go sideways. And it would just get up in the wind and it would go 20 yards further left or right than you wanted it to."
That made the performance by Clark even more remarkable, although the wind finally caught up with him when he took bogeys on the par-5 seventh and the par-3 eighth to fall back into a tie with Armour.
Clark wasn't caught up in the late bogeys, especially the last one.
"We all were hitting 6- and 5-irons into a par 3 from 160, and I missed about a 5-footer," Clark said. "It's bound to happen. If I didn't bogey those, it would be one of the best rounds of my career. But it's pretty hard to play a round with 30 mph wind and not make any bogeys.
"I'm not looking at those last two bogeys," he said. "I'm up there in contention, and that's all that matters."
The best round of the day belonged to Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who not only shot 66, he played bogey-free. He was three shots behind, while Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington used all his Irish experience in the wind for a 71 — two birdies, two bogeys, 14 pars — and was four shots behind.
DIVOTS: Defending champion Brendon Todd, the only player from the top 50 in the world at the Bermuda Championship, missed the cut. ... Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson withdrew before the start of the second round with a foot injury.
Daly shares Champions lead: Playing his fourth event since revealing he is fighting bladder cancer, John Daly shot an 8-under 64 on Friday for a share of the lead with Jim Furyk in the PGA Tour Champions' TimberTech Champions in Boca Raton, Fla.
Daly had his lowest score in his five-year career on the 50-and-over tour. The two-time major champion won his lone Champions title in 2017 in Houston.
"Just tired all the time, just something the doc told me I'd be," Daly said. "Trying to drink the right stuff, but it's hard to take Diet Coke away from me. I was proud of myself, I only smoked six cigarettes today. Usually I smoke about a pack and a half."
Daly eagled the par-5 18th — hitting a 7-iron to 12 feet — for a first-nine 31 on The Old Course at Broken Sound. He finished the round with a bogey on the par-4 ninth.
"I just hit it really good," Daly said. "The bad drives that I did hit, I could find it, hit it. I just putted really, really good. ... The putter felt really, really good today and these greens are so good, that if you get on a little roll, it helps. You could see by the scores, a lot of low scores today."
The 50-year-old Furyk won this year in his first two starts on the senior tour. He birdied the last two holes and three of the last four.
"Just trying to put the ball on the fairway, put the ball on the green, give myself some looks and probably did my best putting there on the back nine and knocked in some putts that had a little bit of length to them, 10, 15, 20 feet," Furyk said.
Local favorite Bernhard Langer, the winner in 2010 and 2019, was a stroke back with Duffy Waldorf, Scott Parel and Robert Karlsson. Joe Durant and Brett Quigley shot 66,
"Finally made a few putts from medium distance or short distance," the 63-year-old Langer said. "Played pretty solid, maybe one loose drive here or there, but my irons were better today than most days."
Seventy-year-old Tom Kite bettered his age with a bogey-free 67.
Ernie Els had a 69.
Country rap artist Colt Ford opened with a 76. He's playing on a sponsor exemption.
NFL
Hall of Famer Adderley passes: Herb Adderley, the Hall of Fame cornerback who joined the NFL as a running back and became part of a record six championship teams with the Packers and Cowboys, has died. He was 81.
His death was confirmed by Packers officials Friday, with no details given. Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers, tweeted that his cousin was a "unique soul who has had such an incredible influence on my life."
Herb Adderley played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five NFL championships with Green Bay and one with Dallas during his 12-year career.
But he was always a Packer at heart.
"I'm the only man with a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring who doesn't wear it. I'm a Green Bay Packer," Adderley said in the book "Distant Replay," a memoir by former Packers teammate Jerry Kramer.
Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of four players in pro football history to play on six championship teams. Tom Brady is the other. Adderley was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.
Bart Starr, the Hall of Fame quarterback and a former Packers teammate, once called Adderley the "greatest cornerback to ever play the game."
Born on June 8, 1939, in Philadelphia, Adderley was a three-sport star in high school. He excelled at running back at Michigan State and was the 12th pick overall of the 1961 draft. He came to training camp expecting to compete for a starting job against future Hall of Fame running backs Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung.
Midway through the season, Packers coach Vince Lombardi switched Adderley to defense to replace injured starter Hank Gremminger.
The move paid immediate dividends.
Adderley's speed and instincts made him a quick learner in his new position, which helped propel him into a stalwart of Green Bay's secondary. Adderley intercepted 48 passes, returning them for 1,046 yards and seven touchdowns for his career.
"Herb Adderley simply wouldn't let me get to the outside," Hall of Fame receiver Tommy McDonald once said. "He'd just beat me up, force me to turn underneath routes all the time. ... Other guys tried the same tactic, but he was the only one tough enough and fast enough to get it done."
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Adderley had a career-best seven interceptions in 1962. He also led the league in interceptions in 1965 and 1969. Adderley also returned kickoffs in all but the final year of his playing days with the Packers, averaging 25.7 yards per return.
Packers President Mark Murphy called Adderley "one of the greatest defensive backs to ever play the game" and "instrumental in the great success of the Lombardi teams."
In the early days of football on television, Adderley made his appearances count and is most remembered for his postseason contributions.
He was a member of all five of Lombardi's NFL title teams and played in the first two Super Bowls. In the second Super Bowl in 1968, he returned an interception 60 yards for the clinching touchdown over the Raiders.
"I was too stubborn to switch him to defense until I had to," Lombardi said. "Now when I think of what Adderley means to our defense, it scares me to think of how I almost mishandled him."
Adderley played in two more Super Bowls with Dallas in 1971 and 1972, winning his sixth title with the Cowboys in his final season. Adderley was an All-Pro seven times from 1962-67 and again in 1969.
After his retirement, Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players. In 2007, Adderley and two other retired players filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL Players Association, alleging nonpayment of licensing fees. He had received only $126.85 per month in pension from the NFL.
He became the lead plaintiff in the case on behalf of more than 2,000 retired players who claimed the NFLPA breached licensing and marketing terms by using their images in video games, sports trading cards and other items. The case was settled for $26.25 million in 2009.
OLYMPICS
Tokyo Games offers ticket refunds: Fans living in Japan who bought tickets for the postponed Tokyo Olympics have been guaranteed refunds, the local organizing committee said Friday.
This does not apply to fans who have purchased tickets outside Japan through so-called Authorized Ticket Resellers appointed by national Olympic committees. Many have already set terms for refunds, which vary by nation or territory.
Fans in Japan who already know they cannot use their tickets next year can get their money back by applying online for refunds during the period Nov. 10-30. The Paralympic period is Dec. 1-21.
Organizers also said that refunds would be made if limited seating were available at venues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As the host there is a possibility that we may not be able to provide spectating opportunities to a part of the ticket holders," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said, speaking in Japanese during an on-line briefing. "In that case we will provide a refund."
The ticket situation —- like everything else surrounding next year's postponed Olympics — is up in the air. Conditions will depend on the pandemic.
Organizers and the International Olympic Committee say they intend to open the Olympics on July 23, 2021. But there are few details so far about exactly how this can happen — with or without a vaccine, using quarantines, or rapid testing.
The IOC and Tokyo organizers are running several task forces looking at ways to handle immigration and COVID-19. Japan has been relatively safe in the pandemic with about 1,750 deaths attributed to the coronavirus. But conditions elsewhere haven't been as good.
"You're going to have to be comfortable being uncomfortable for the next six to nine months because there is no certainty in terms of what will happen," Ken Hanscom, the chief operating officer of the Los Angeles-based firm TicketManager, told AP in an interview.
Hanscom isn't connected with Olympic ticketing, but his company manages big-event tickets for corporate clients. He's also organized a popular Facebook page that's a go-to for Tokyo ticket information.
The big question for Tokyo is: How to let 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into Japan, along with thousands of officials, judges, sponsors, media and broadcasters. Add to this the issue of fans. Will non-Japanese be allowed to attend? Or will it be only Japanese?
A major concern for the IOC is getting the Games on television, since selling broadcast rights provides 73% of its income. Another 18% is from 14 top sponsors.
Tokyo organizers have budgeted $800 million in income from ticket sales in Japan and aboard, their third largest source of income. Any shortfall could stress an already stretched budget.
Organizers say 4.48 million Olympic tickets have been sold in Japan, with 970,000 tickets for the Paralympics. Organizers say a total of 7.8 million Olympic tickets had been available overall.
Hidenori Suzuki, the organizing committee's deputy executive director of marketing, though he had very specific local numbers, said he did not know how many tickets had been sold outside Japan.
"We do not have an accurate figure," he said. He suggested it was 10-20% of the overall total, which could mean anything between 780,000 and 1.56 million tickets.
Tokyo says it is spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics. But a government audit last year said it was likely twice that much. All but $5.6 billion is public money.
In addition, neither the organizers nor the government have said how much the one-year delay will cost, with most estimates at between $2 billion or $3 billion.
The University of Oxford said in September that Tokyo was the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.
