WIRE REPORT

Funk is the oldest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour since 65-year-old Tom Watson five years ago in the RBC Heritage at Hilton. The only other players 64 or older to make the cut since 1970 were Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead.

"And then Funk. You throw that in there, it doesn't sound right, does it?" Fred Funk said. "I don't know whether I compete, but making the cut was big."

It wasn't easy on a day like this, where the wind was so strong it was difficult to stand up, especially on some of the holes along the ocean.

"Today was really hard," Armour said. "We didn't know whether to say get up, get down, what to tell it. We couldn't judge the distance very well and we had some balls going sideways out there and my ball doesn't usually go sideways. And it would just get up in the wind and it would go 20 yards further left or right than you wanted it to."

That made the performance by Clark even more remarkable, although the wind finally caught up with him when he took bogeys on the par-5 seventh and the par-3 eighth to fall back into a tie with Armour.

Clark wasn't caught up in the late bogeys, especially the last one.