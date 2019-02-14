MLB
Reliever Cedeno agrees to 1-year contract with Cubs: Left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $900.000, one-year contract.
The deal is not guaranteed, meaning Cedeno could be released for termination pay before opening day.
The 32-year-old went 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 48 appearances last season. He began the year with the Chicago White Sox and was traded to Milwaukee on Aug. 31.
Lefty batters hit .207 against Cedeno last year.
Golf
Spieth tied for lead after 12 holes at rainy Riviera: One of the wildest pars Phil Mickelson ever made didn't even count. Neither did one of the worst lies Jordan Spieth ever had.
Fifty minutes into the start of the Genesis Open, with only 30 players having teed off, the opening round was scrapped because of increasing rain that soaked Riviera and poor visibility that made it unusually tough on the earliest of starters.
Everyone started over after what amounted to a seven-hour delay, and Spieth made the most of his second chance.
He chipped in twice for birdie, made birdie on all three par 5s and was at 5-under par through 12 holes. He was tied for the lead with Sung Kang, who was through 14 holes.
Tiger Woods never made it to the course. He was to play in the afternoon and faces a long day of as many holes as he can get in Friday in what now becomes a long, disjointed week trying to catch up.
