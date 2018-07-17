COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four former wrestlers say in a new lawsuit that Ohio State University officials ignored repeated complaints about "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor, and a former student confirmed Tuesday that investigators have documentation about at least one decades-old incident that prompted a complaint.
Former student Steve Snyder-Hill said he wrote to a student health center official in the 1990s after being examined by Dr. Richard Strauss, whose behavior is the subject of an independent investigation that began months ago.
Ohio State says allegations raised in recent months about Strauss involve male athletes from 14 sports, as well as the physician's work at the student health center and his off-campus medical office.
The athletes' allegations moved into the courts this week with the filing of a federal lawsuit against the university.
The lawsuit by former wrestlers from the 1980s and 1990s describes Strauss as "a prolific sexual predator" who might have assaulted 1,500 or more male students. Athletes who alerted officials about Strauss felt their complaints were futile and that the doctor was above the law in the eyes of the university, according to the lawsuit filed Monday.
Football
Gregory reinstated: Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who was suspended all of last season over multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy, was reinstated Tuesday.
Gregory can join the Cowboys at training camp in California next week and will be eligible for games as long as he continues to meet the terms of his reinstatement, the league said. The team reports to Oxnard on July 24, two days before its first practice.
The NFL said Gregory was immediately eligible for meetings, conditioning work and "similar activities" and would be cleared for practices and games once "arrangements have been confirmed regarding Gregory's clinical resources in Dallas."
Cooks gets extension: The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a five-year extension with wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
The Rams traded their first- and sixth-round picks in the 2018 draft to the New England Patriots for Cooks and a fourth-round pick earlier this year.
Rivera passes away: Gabe Rivera, the overpowering "Senor Sack" lineman for Texas Tech who was paralyzed in a car accident while a Pittsburgh Steelers rookie, has died. He was 57.
Rivera had been living in San Antonio with his wife, Nancy, who told KENS-TV her husband had taken ill last week and died Monday night. Rivera, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, played at Texas Tech from 1979-82 and was an All-America defensive lineman.
Basketball
Kerr extended: Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has received a contract extension following the franchise's repeat championship and third title in four years during his tenure.
Kerr and general manager Bob Myers, who are close friends and colleagues, said when the season ended that something would get done quickly once they began formal discussions. Kerr had one year remaining on his original $25 million, five-year contract.
