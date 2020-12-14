Wire report

Kim completes largest comeback
HOUSTON — A Lim Kim made her first U.S. Women's Open appearance a memorable one Monday, closing with three straight birdies to tie the record for the largest comeback and win the biggest event in women's golf.
And in the final major of this pandemic-disrupted year in sports, she won wearing a mask.
Starting the final, frigid round at Champions Golf Club five shots behind, the 25-year-old South Korean wore a heavy down jacket between shots and delivered a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory over Amy Olson and Jin Young Ko.
Kim became the seventh player to rally from five shots behind in the final round of the U.S. Women's Open, and the first since Annika Sorenstam at The Broadmoor in 1995.
Royals resign reliever Holland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Free agent reliever Greg Holland stayed with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, signing a one-year contact for $2.75 million.
The 35-year-old Holland was 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA this season for Kansas City. He made 28 appearances, pitching 28 1-3 innings.
The right-hander didn’t permit a run in his final 13 games, covering 13 1-3 innings.
Red Sox sign Renfroe
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal.
A first-round pick by the Padres in 2013, Renfroe batted .228 with 97 home runs and 226 RBIs over five seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay. He hit 25 or more homers in three straight seasons for the Padres before struggling with the Rays in the pandemic-shortened season this year, batting .156 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 42 games.
Renfroe homered twice in the postseason, including a drive in the World Series, and drove in seven runs. He went 4 for 23 (.174) and struck out 11 times.
Shiffrin scores emotional win
COURCHEVEL, France — An emotional Mikaela Shiffrin won her first World Cup ski race since the death of her father nearly a year ago.
Shiffrin protected her first-run lead in Monday's giant slalom and finished 0.82 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone. Former world champion Tessa Worley was 1.09 behind in third place in the sun-splashed French Alps.
It was Shiffrin's first victory since January — one week before the death of her father.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!