Wire report

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal.

A first-round pick by the Padres in 2013, Renfroe batted .228 with 97 home runs and 226 RBIs over five seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay. He hit 25 or more homers in three straight seasons for the Padres before struggling with the Rays in the pandemic-shortened season this year, batting .156 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 42 games.

Renfroe homered twice in the postseason, including a drive in the World Series, and drove in seven runs. He went 4 for 23 (.174) and struck out 11 times.

Shiffrin scores emotional win

COURCHEVEL, France — An emotional Mikaela Shiffrin won her first World Cup ski race since the death of her father nearly a year ago.

Shiffrin protected her first-run lead in Monday's giant slalom and finished 0.82 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone. Former world champion Tessa Worley was 1.09 behind in third place in the sun-splashed French Alps.

It was Shiffrin's first victory since January — one week before the death of her father.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0