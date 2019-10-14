CHICAGO — Patrick Kane and Alexander Nylander scored, Corey Crawford stopped 27 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Monday night for their first win of the season.
Brandon Saad added an empty-netter with 32.7 seconds left to seal the win for Chicago, which went 0-2-1 in its first three games.
Crawford lost a bid for his 26th career shutout when James Neal scored his NHL-leading eighth goal on a power-play with 2:11 remaining.
Mike Smith finished with 32 saves for Edmonton, which had opened the season with five wins.
Baseball
Cubs interview 2 more: The Chicago Cubs say they plan to interview former Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler and Houston bench coach Joe Espada this week about their managerial opening.
The Astros have an off day Monday ahead of Game 3 in the ALCS in New York on Tuesday. Kapler was fired last week after going 161-163 in two years with the Phillies.
The Cubs are searching for a successor to Joe Maddon, whose contract expired after Chicago missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014. At least four other candidates have spoken with the Cubs about the job: Joe Girardi, Mark Loretta, David Ross and Will Venable.
Roberts retained: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will be back next season.
Roberts signed a contract extension through the 2022 season last November. Friedman said Monday that he expects his own extension to be finalized in the next few days.
Roberts led the team to its seventh straight NL West title and a franchise-record 106 wins — second-most in the majors — but he's been criticized for his pitching decisions in losing Game 5 of the NL Division Series to Washington.
Golf
Co-ed event scheduled: Men and women will compete against each other next year in Sweden in a new European Tour and Ladies European Tour event hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam.
The two tours announced the Scandinavian Mixed on Monday, minus details on how the course at Bro Hof Slott Golf Club in Stockholm will be set up or how the 78 men and 78 women will be paired during the 72-hole event.
The tournament will be held June 11-14, one week before the U.S. Open in New York.
Tennis
Gauff wins title: Coco Gauff is still just 15. She also is already the owner of a WTA singles title.
The American beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies tournament Sunday, making Gauff the youngest winner of a singles trophy on the WTA tour since 2004.
Federer to Olympics: Roger Federer said he plans to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Swiss great, a four-time Olympian, said "at the end of the day my heart decided I would love to play at the Olympic Games again."
Federer, who will turn 39 shortly after the Olympic tournament, will need a wild-card exemption because he has not played Davis Cup games to be eligible.
