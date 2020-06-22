Wire report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Prescott gets record contract

Dak Prescott plans to be at training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, if and when it starts, on the richest one-year contract in franchise history.

There is also still time to work out a long-term deal for the star quarterback.

Prescott signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag Monday. That comes just over three weeks before the July 15 deadline to agree on a long-term deal.

By signing the offer under the franchise tag, Prescott is obligated to report for all team activities or risk being fined. He didn't participate in the club's virtual offseason program while unsigned.

Frederick wins Halas Award

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has won the George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Frederick, who retired in March, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He's the 52nd Halas Award winner, the second member of the Cowboys to receive the honor, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach (1980).