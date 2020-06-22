Wire report

Prescott gets record contract
Dak Prescott plans to be at training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, if and when it starts, on the richest one-year contract in franchise history.
There is also still time to work out a long-term deal for the star quarterback.
Prescott signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag Monday. That comes just over three weeks before the July 15 deadline to agree on a long-term deal.
By signing the offer under the franchise tag, Prescott is obligated to report for all team activities or risk being fined. He didn't participate in the club's virtual offseason program while unsigned.
Frederick wins Halas Award
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has won the George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Frederick, who retired in March, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He's the 52nd Halas Award winner, the second member of the Cowboys to receive the honor, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach (1980).
The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed. The award is named for a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who had a role with the formation of the NFL and owned the Chicago Bears until his death in 1983.
Wizards’ Bertans will not play
WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Disney-based resumption of the NBA season, making him the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out.
Bertans can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters.
Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told The Associated Press on Monday that Bertans had informed the team of his decision. The Wizards are allowed to sign a replacement player for Bertans as early as Tuesday, and Sheppard said the club “will look at it closely.”
Thorburn announces retirement
Veteran forward Chris Thorburn announced his retirement Monday after playing more than 800 NHL games for four different organizations since 2005 and winning the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues.
Thorburn spent his last time on the ice celebrating the Blues winning their first Stanley Cup last season. Despite playing just one game for the Blues in 2018-19, he was the fourth player handed the Cup after Game 7 in Boston.
Top prospect stays with OSU
Cade Cunningham, one of the nation's top basketball recruits, has chosen to remain at Oklahoma State despite the program being banned from the 2021 postseason.
Cunningham won the Naismith High School Trophy given to the nation’s best player. The 6-foot-7 point guard was the key piece of a highly ranked class that gave fans hope that Oklahoma State would return to its past success.
Earlier this month, an NCAA infractions committee panel handed down numerous penalties related to findings that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Oklahoma State is appealing.
Love donates to mental health
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love isn't slowing down his push to raise mental health awareness.
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who has been outspoken in his own struggles with panic attacks and anxiety, committed $500,000 through his foundation to UCLA's psychology department on Monday. Love played one season for the Bruins (2007-08) and he's helping his alma mater's work in diagnosing, preventing, treating and destigmatizing anxiety and depression.
Love's gift came one day after he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs for his efforts in mental health.
Soccer convictions upheld
NEW YORK — The criminal convictions of former soccer officials Juan Ángel Napout and José Maria Marin were upheld Monday in a 3-0 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The pair were among the group arrested in 2015 at FIFA meetings in Zurich. U.S. prosecutors alleged bribes were received in exchange for awarding media rights to the Copa América, Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil tournaments along with World Cup qualifiers.
“Appellants principally contend that their convictions for conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud were based upon impermissible extraterritorial applications of the wire fraud conspiracy statute,” Judge Robert D. Sack wrote.
