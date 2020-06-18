Wire report

New bill would protect NCAA
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill Thursday that would protect the NCAA from being challenged in court if the association changes its rules to allow athletes to earn money for endorsement deals and personal appearances.
Earlier this week, the NCAA was hit with a federal antitrust lawsuit seeking damages for current and former athletes that could cost the association millions. The lawsuit also seeks to prevent the NCAA from regulating the ways athletes can be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.
Rubio’s bill also comes six days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into a law a bill that would open up that market for college athletes in the state. That law goes into effect July 2021. California and Colorado have passed similar laws that go into effect in 2023. The NCAA is seeking help from Congress as more states push forward with their own NIL bills.
“We can't have 50 separate laws. It will destroy college athletics,” Rubio, a Republican, said in a video posted to Twitter.
Twins’ Sano claims blackmail
Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó told a Dominican Republic newspaper he's being blackmailed, having been accused of kidnapping and assault.
The Twins said Thursday they're aware of the report in El Nuevo Diario and still trying to gather more information about the situation surrounding Sanó, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract in January and will move to first base if and when the 2020 season begins.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and hope to have more as it becomes available,” Twins spokesman Dustin Morse said.
El Nuevo Diario reported that Odalis Ramos, a lawyer, has accused Sanó and three of his friends of kidnapping, beating and threatening to hang his client, Raudy Omar Sanchez de la Cruz, during an incident last month in San Pedro de Macoris, the hometown of the 27-year-old Sanó.
Pistons hire Thunder exec
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons hired former Oklahoma City Thunder executive Troy Weaver as their new general manager Thursday.
The 52-year-old Weaver spent the past 12 seasons with the Thunder, including three-plus years as vice president of basketball operations. He served eight seasons as vice president/assistant general manager.
The Pistons had been without an official GM since overhauling their front office two years ago. Stan Van Gundy had been Detroit's coach and team president, with Jeff Bower serving as GM. After the Pistons moved on from Van Gundy in 2018, Ed Stefanski took over the front office and Dwane Casey became the coach.
Zion’s court appeal granted
MIAMI — A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.
The order Wednesday shifts the focus to a separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina.
The Florida lawsuit, filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford, accused Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract and seeks $100 million in damages.
Gophers land another transfer
MINNEAPOLIS — Utah guard Both Gach (pronounced booth gotch) has decided to transfer to Minnesota to play his last two seasons of college in his home state.
Gach announced his move on Twitter on Monday. The Gophers confirmed the addition on Wednesday of the 6-foot-6, 183-pound native of Austin, Minnesota, who helped lead his high school to the Class 3A state championship game in 2017. Gach played one season at a prep school in Arizona before going to Utah.
Gach was second on the Utes in scoring as a sophomore last season with an average of 10.7 points per game. He became the third player in program history to post a triple-double, with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 8. Gach started about half of the games as a true freshman, leading the team in free throw shooting at 85.7%.
IAAF corruption being exposed
PARIS — As Usain Bolt set the world ablaze, making athletics the hottest ticket at the Olympic Games, the sport was also being eaten from within.
That grim picture has emerged from a corruption trial in Paris that has shown how the thrilling era for track fans was poisoned behind the scenes by a father-son partnership at the top of the IAAF, the international governing body that organizes Olympic races and world championships.
Nine months before Bolt set the first of his sprint world records, then-IAAF President Lamine Diack signed an agreement in September 2007 to pay his own son $900 per day — later increased to $1,200 — for consultancy work. Armed with his father's name and influence as a titan of Olympic sports, Papa Massata Diack set to work negotiating lucrative sponsorship deals for the IAAF.
In the process, prosecutors allege, the Diacks got filthy rich, siphoning off revenue for themselves and lining bank accounts with hush-money allegedly extorted from athletes who coughed up six-figure sums to avoid being sanctioned for doping.
Czech team fined for racism
PRAGUE — The Czech soccer league on Thursday fined a club 120,000 Czech crowns ($5,050) after its fans racially abused an opposing player during a game.
The incident occurred Sunday during the game between Olomouc and Plzen when several fans directed racist insults at Plzen striker Jean-David Beauguel of France, who is black.
Plzen won the game 1-0.
“The racist expressions by fans cannot be tolerated at the stadiums and such behavior is absolutely unacceptable,” said Richard Baček, the head of league’s disciplinary committee.
