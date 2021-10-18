Wire report

Kane suspended for 21 games
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
The league on Monday announced the suspension without pay and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated.
SEC slaps fine on Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $250,000 for fans stopping the Volunteers' game with Mississippi for about 20 minutes throwing water bottles, beer cans, pizza boxes, hot dogs, a plastic mustard bottle and at least one golf ball onto the field late in the game.
The league office also announced Monday that Tennessee must meet other standards, including reviewing all possible video to identify and punish fans who threw anything onto the field late Saturday night. Tennessee's cheerleaders and dance field left the field dodging trash, while the band also left the stands.
“The disruption of Saturday night’s game is unacceptable and cannot be repeated on any SEC campus,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.
Tennessee’s fine will be deducted from its share of SEC revenue. Every person identified from video will be prohibited from attending a Tennessee athletics event for the rest of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year.
The SEC also wants Tennessee reviewing and updating game management procedures and alcohol policies. Tennessee also has to make sure it’s complying fully with the SEC’s current standards. Tennessee must report back before the Vols' next home game Nov. 13 hosting No. 1 Georgia.