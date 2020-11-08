wire report

Tokyo's 1-day meet shows Olympics may be possible?
TOKYO (AP) — The good news for the Tokyo Olympics is that Japan on Sunday held a one-day exhibition gymnastics meet in front of several thousand fans with 22 athletes participating from Russia, China and the United States.
They were joined by eight from Japan.
The non-Japanese entered after a 14-day quarantine at home and were largely kept penned up in their Tokyo hotel in strict isolation. They also underwent PCR tests daily in Japan.
The event is the latest — a Japanese baseball stadium was filled to capacity last week — intended to show that the postponed Tokyo Olympics can open in just under nine months.
But there are more difficult numbers that the Olympics must overcome.
Next year's Games will involve 11,000 athletes from 206 nations and territories, all affected differently by COVID-19. Add to this 4,400 more Paralympians and thousands more officials, judges, VIPs, media, broadcasters and sponsors who will also need to enter Japan.
Will tens of thousands of non-Japanese fans be allowed to attend, or will the Games be for only Japanese spectators?
Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee have given few details and concrete plans are not expected until next year when a vaccine and rapid testing might be available to resolve some problems.
Kohei Uchimura, Japan's three-time Olympic gold medal gymnast, set out the problem very clearly after Sunday's exhibition meet.
"Unfortunately, 80% of the Japanese don't believe that the Tokyo Olympics can take place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said, speaking after the meet in Japanese on a public-address system to fans in the Yoyogi National Stadium. He was also addressing his fellow athletes.
"I know it is natural to think this way," he added. "But I would like people to change their minds from: We can't hold the Olympics to how can we do it?"
Uchimura pointed out that many athletes had not been able to practice and many have gone the entire year without any competition.
If the Olympics happen, these will not be Olympics like any other. Rules will be strict. Travel will be limited. And despite all the precautions, some athletes are bound to get COVID-19 and be removed from the competition. IOC President Thomas Bach and Vice President John Coates have acknowledged this.
Fans entering the stadium, which was the venue for swimming in the '64 Olympics, had temperatures taken and hands sanitized. Seating was spread out and everyone wore masks, a standard practice everywhere in Japan. And cheering was not allowed.
"My only problem is my life inside the hotel," Angelina Melnikova, who won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, said before the meet. "I was surprised that I couldn't walk freely — even inside the hotel. I wanted to have a tour of Tokyo. But it's impossible to do that this time. I totally understand."
Japan is officially spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, although a government audit last year said it was twice that much. All but $5.6 billion is public money.
Over and above this, estimates suggest the postponement will cost another $2 billion to $3 billion. The University of Oxford published a study in September showing these are the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.
Just over 1,800 people in Japan have died from COVID-19. Japan has controlled the virus better than most, although Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga warned Friday of a resurgence of the coronavirus in Japan. The northernmost island of Hokkaido also raised warning levels last week.
Gymnastics organizers also said the southern Japanese city of Kitakyushu will hold the 2021 world championships in artistic and rhythmic gymnastics on Oct. 17-31.
Medvedev wins 1st Paris Masters
PARIS (AP) — Once Daniil Medvedev found a way to counter Alexander Zverev's huge serve, his metronome-like rhythm clicked in and he counterattacked clinically to win the Paris Masters for the first time.
Medvedev's 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory Sunday gave him his eighth career title and third at a Masters event.
"I managed to stay really strong, be there all the time," the third-seeded Russian said. "Putting pressure on him all the time, raising my level step by step, and finally he broke."
Medvedev's style of play is unspectacular — and not "wild" as Zverev put it afterward.
But what he does well is relentlessly chip away with flat, accurate strokes, punctuated by sudden accelerations of speed and whipped, fizzing forehands that always seem to land just in. Zverev, like many others before him, soon became exasperated and momentum quickly shifted.
"I'm really trying to make my opponent crazy," Medvedev said with a wry smile in his post-match interview.
It was just his second win against the fourth-seeded Zverev in seven matches. His previous victory against the imposing German was also in a Masters final last year in Shanghai.
"I think it's not easy for guys to play against me when I play like this," Medvedev said. "Of course it's tough to compare with the Shanghai final, where I was on top of him all of the match. Here it was a really tight match where both could be the winners."
It was Medvedev's first final and title of the year, while Zverev was playing in his third straight final after winning back-to-back tournaments in Cologne, Germany.
Before leaving court, Zverev wanted to make one final comment.
"Lastly," he said, "A lot of people are trying to wipe a smile off my face ... I'm still smiling under this mask."
Zverev did not elaborate when asked to specify what he meant in his post-match news conference.
"I mean, just a lot of," Zverev started to say, before reaching for his cell phone ringing in his pocket. "For a professional athlete there are always going to be people who try to wipe the smile off your face. So they can keep trying. I'm still smiling."
During the tournament Zverev again denied accusations of domestic abuse made by a former girlfriend Olga Sharypova, who said the German tennis player tried to strangle her with a pillow before last year's U.S. Open.
The contest between first-time finalists here and the last two U.S. Open runners-up went with serve — and with no break points — until Zverev broke Medvedev in the 12th game to take the opening set.
When Medvedev hit a forehand long on that point, Zverev let out a loud roar that pierced the silence at a Bercy Arena left empty by the coronavirus pandemic.
"After the first set I didn't know actually what to do, because I had zero break points," Medvedev said. "I didn't feel good returning his serve."
Medvedev's machine-like accuracy from the baseline induced a loose shot from Zverev in the ninth game of the second set when he hit long from the back of the court. Medvedev's pinpoint returning is among the best on the ATP Tour, and affected Zverev's confidence as he won only 57% of points on first serve compared to 75% for Medvedev.
Medvedev clinched the second set with his 13th ace, then took control when Zverev padded a weak forehand into the net and was broken to love. After Zverev missed four break-point chances in the next game, he was punished when Medvedev broke for a 3-0 lead.
"At the end of the second set I was tired. I was dead. The third set was always going to be very difficult for me," Zverev said. "Once you get a little bit tired against him, he wears you down. He wears you down even more. He makes you run, he makes you move."
Medvedev clinched the victory on his second match point when Zverev double-faulted for the third time in the match.
They could meet again at the season-ending ATP Finals in London from Nov. 15-22.
"I'm happy with my tennis," Zverev said. "I just need to maybe recover a little bit."
Last year in London, Medvedev led Rafael Nadal 5-1 in the final set with the Russian having a match point. But a third-set meltdown ended in a tormenting defeat which taught him a lot.
"I knew I had to leave it behind. Just learn from it and learn how, if you're up 5-1 and you lose even your serve on 5-2, you should not go crazy because you are still up," the 24-year-old Medvedev said. "I have been working on my mental strength for a long time."
