Wire report

MIAMI — Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.
The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joined Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP.
Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore's All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league's best mark.
Brady achieved the feat in 2010. And like Brady, Jackson's special season did not include a championship.
The Ravens were big winners at NFL Honors on Saturday. John Harbaugh won coaching honors, and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, took best assistant coach honors.
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill earned the Comeback Player award by one vote over Jimmy Garoppolo, who will quarterback the 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl. New Orleans' Michael Thomas took top offensive player honors, while New England's Stephon Gilmore grabbed the defensive player award.
Rookie honors went to 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in last April's draft.
Edge rusher Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Polamalu makes Hall: Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday along with another hard-hitting safety, Steve Atwater of Denver.
Also making it were receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James and guard Steve Hutchinson.
Polamalu, who earned the nickname “Tasmanian Devil” for how he changed the way people thought about the safety position, was selected in his first year of eligibility. He was a four-time All-Pro, was voted to eight Pro Bowls and finished with two Super Bowl rings in three trips.
Tennis
Kenin triumphs: Sofia Kenin rallied in the third set to defeat two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza and win the Australian Open on Saturday.
The 21-year-old American, seeded 14th, claimed her first Grand Slam title but downing Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at Melbourne Park.
Kenin was magnificent when it mattered the most, saving 10 of 12 break points she faced, while converting 5 of 6 that she earned.
NHL
Blackhawks 3, Coyotes 2: Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored in a shootout to lift Chicago to victory in Phoenix.
Brandon Saad scored both Blackhawks goals in regulation with Kane assisting on both of them.
Golf
Finau leads: Tony Finau and Webb Simpson crashed golf's biggest party with some back-nine fireworks.
Finau shot a 9-under 62 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Simpson in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, making an eagle on the par-5 13th and then, switching to a Kobe Bryant jersey for one hole, a birdie on TPC Scottsdale's stadium par-3 16th.
Simpson had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th in a 64.
Second-round leader J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford were two strokes back. Holmes shot 70 and Swafford had a 66. Holmes won at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA Tour titles.
Quigley wins: Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions in his second PGA Tour Champions start, saving par on the final two holes Saturday to hold off Stephen Ames by a stroke.