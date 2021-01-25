Wire report

Yankees, BoSox trade: The New York Yankees made a rare trade with the rival Red Sox, sending struggling reliever Adam Ottavino to Boston on Monday along with minor league right-hander Frank German for a player to be named or cash.
As part of the trade, the Yankees agreed to send Boston $850,000 on July 1 to cover part of the $8 million owed to Ottavino, a 35-year-old right-hander entering the final season of a $27 million, three-year contract. New York remains responsible for Ottavino’s $3 million signing bonus, due next Jan. 15.
This was just the second trade since 1987 between the rivals.
Italy penalized?: The International Olympic Committee will consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games this week because of a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference.
The IOC has taken issue with the Italian government’s formation of a new organization, “Sport e Salute,” that was created at the start of 2019 to run the country’s sports finances. The money was previously controlled by an arm of the Italian Olympic Committee.
Possible punishments from the IOC could include preventing Italian athletes in Tokyo from wearing their national team uniforms and hearing their national anthem being played.