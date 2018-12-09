Men's basketball
Iowa State 101, Southern 65: Freshman Tyrese Haliburton dished out 17 assists to break an Iowa State mark that had lasted 44 years, Marial Shayok had 20 of his 26 points in the second half and the Cyclones cruised past Southern 101-65.
Haliburton also scored 15 points for the Cyclones (8-2), who responded to Thursday's 98-84 loss at No. 18 Iowa by shooting 70.2 percent from the field — its best since hitting 74.4 percent against Georgia in the 2004 NIT.
"He's just got something about him," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said about Haliburton. "That's what he's all about. He's an awesome kid to coach. He just wants to win...some guys (have) got it, and he's got it."
Tennessee topples No. 1 Gonazaga: Admiral Schofield hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left and scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half, helping No. 7 Tennessee knock off top-ranked Gonzaga 76-73 in the Colangelo Classic on Sunday.
Tennessee (7-1) jumped on Gonzaga early and fought back from a nine-point, second-half deficit.
Reigning SEC player of the year Grant Williams fouled out with 2:30 left, but the Vols went up two when Schofield banked in a 3-pointer with 80 seconds left.
After Rui Hachimura tied it with two free throws, Schofield hit a long 3 and Tennessee held on for its first win over a No. 1 team — fifth overall — since beating Kansas in 2010.
Women's basketball
Iowa State 87, North Dakota 35: Bridget Carleton scored 18 points to lead four Cyclones in double figures as Iowa State rolled to a win over North Dakota Sunday.
Ashley Joens and Ines Nezerwa each had 11 points while Carleton added seven rebounds and seven steals. Iowa State led 52-13 at halftime and never let up in the game, holding the Fighting Hawks to 25 percent from the field.
Baseball
Smith, Baines elected to Hall: Longtime closer Lee Smith and smooth-swinging Harold Baines were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
"Very shocked," Baines said on a conference call.
Former outfielder and manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short.
Results of the 16-member Today's Game Era Committee were announced at the winter meetings. It took 12 votes for election — Smith was unanimous, Baines got 12 and Piniella had 11.
Smith and Baines both debuted in Chicago during the 1980 season. Smith began with the Cubs and went on to post a then-record 478 saves while Baines started out with the White Sox and had 2,866 hits.
NHL
Tatar lifts Canadiens over Blackhawks: Tomas Tatar scored the tiebreaking goal on a deflection with 1:17 left in the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 Sunday for their third straight win.
Max Domi and Shea Weber scored scored in the first period to give Montreal an early lead. Carey Price, starting for the seventh straight game and 11th in the last 12, stopped 37 shots.
Patrick Kane scored twice to tie the score for Chicago, which has lost seven straight and nine of its last 10. Corey Crawford finished with 25 saves.
The reeling Blackhawks fell to 3-11-2 under coach Jeremy Colliton, who replaced Joel Quenneville on Nov. 6.
Golf
Kizzire, Harman win QBE: Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won the QBE Shootout on Sunday, eagling the par-5 17th and closing with a par for a one-stroke victory over Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo.
Kizzire and Harman shot an 11-under 61 in the better-ball final round to finish at 30 under at Tiburon Golf Club. They opened with a 59 in the first-round scramble and had a 66 on Saturday in modified alternate shot.
McDowell and Grillo shot 62, making seven straight birdies on Nos. 11-17.
The teams of Gary Woodland-Charley Hoffman, Kevin Na-Bryson DeChambeau and Luke List-Charles Howell III tied for third at 28 under. Woodland and Hoffman shot 63, Na and DeChambeau 62, and List and Howell had two back-nine eagles in a 61.
Kizzire and Harman each earned $422,500.
College football
Murray apologizes for tweets: Newly minted Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is apologizing for anti-gay tweets posted to his Twitter account several years ago, when he was 14 and 15.
The Oklahoma quarterback tweeted : "I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15. I used a poor choice of word that doesn't reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group."
The tweets have since been deleted from the account of the 21-year-old Murray, who won college football's most prestigious individual award Saturday night over Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.
