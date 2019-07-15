Pernell Whitaker, an Olympic gold medalist and four-division champion who was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters ever, has died after being hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55.
Police in Virginia Beach said the former fighter was hit by a car Sunday night. The driver of the car remained on the scene, and police said they were investigating the circumstances of the death.
Sweet Pea was Whitaker's nickname, and it fit perfectly. He was a master of hitting and not getting hit back, a southpaw who slipped in and out of the pocket and rarely gave an opponent an opportunity to land a clean shot.
Whitaker won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles — one of nine U.S. boxing champions that year — and made his pro debut on national television. He advanced quickly, and was fighting for a major title by his 17th fight, a loss to Jose Luis Ramirez that he would avenge the next year.
But Whitaker was also known as the victim of one of the worst decisions in boxing, a draw that allowed Julio Cesar Chavez to remain unbeaten in their welterweight showdown before a crowd of more than 60,000 at the Alamodome in San Antonio in 1993.
Four years later, Whitaker was on the losing end of another difficult decision against Oscar De La Hoya in Las Vegas, a fight many ringsiders thought he had won.
Whitaker was a champion in four weight classes, winning his first one with a 1989 decision over Greg Haugen at lightweight. He finished with a record of 40-4-1 and was a first ballot selection into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Cycling
Thomas dominates: Geraint Thomas and his teammates don't need a mountain to deliver a hammer blow on their rivals at the Tour de France.
They can do it on the flat, too. With a little help from the wind.
The defending champion was the big winner of a chaotic Stage 10 in southern France on Monday when French rival Thibaut Pinot and other title contenders were caught napping by a treacherous combination of winds and narrow roads.
Unable to all ride at the front, Pinot and other riders got left behind when the winds first stretched and then shattered the peloton into groups over 35 frantic final kilometers (20 miles) of a 217.5-kilometer (135-mile) trek from Saint-Flour to Albi in south-central France.
NFL
49ers sign Gould: Kicker Robbie Gould signed a four-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday instead of playing this season on the franchise tag.
The 49ers had placed the tag on Gould in February for a price tag of about $5 million and faced a Monday deadline to sign him to a long-term deal. ESPN reported that Gould received a deal worth $19 million with a fully guaranteed $10.5 million in the first two years.
Gould had stayed away from the team during the offseason program and requested a trade back to Chicago, where he started his career and where his family still lives.
Safety suspended: The New York Giants suspended safety Kam Moore on Monday amid charges he punched a woman, stepped on her neck and rendered her unconscious.
The alleged incident took place last Thursday. Moore appeared in Union County Superior Court on Monday to face charges of third-degree aggravated assault.
The 22-year-old Moore played in two games as a rookie last year for New York. Moore joined the Giants after being cut by New Orleans.
Titans’ Morgan quits: Tennessee defensive lineman Derrick Morgan says he's retiring after playing nine NFL seasons for five head coaches.
Morgan announced his decision Monday on social media and with a post on The Players' Tribune website. He wrote that he had a strong indication 2018 would be his final season and that he always wanted to leave the game on his own terms. Morgan says he is thankful to say he accomplished both goals.
The 16th pick overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010, Morgan spent his entire career with Tennessee. He started 106 of 118 games and had 44½ sacks playing defensive and outside linebacker. He had a sack in his lone playoff game, the Titans' wild-card win in Kansas City in January 2018.
Bengals guard retires: Cincinnati Bengals left guard Clint Boling retired Monday after eight seasons in the NFL, citing medical concerns. The club posted that he has been dealing with a blood clot.
Boling was the Bengals' most dependable offensive lineman, playing every snap last season. He started all 16 games five times during his career, including each of the last two. Boling was a fourth-round pick in 2011.
His retirement is another setback to a line in flux. The Bengals drafted left tackle Jonah Williams with the 11th overall pick, but he suffered a shoulder injury during a workout, requiring surgery that will sideline him for the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.