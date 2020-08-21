WIRE REPORT

NHL

Flyers eliminate Canadiens: Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers into the second round for the first time in eight years with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday night.

The Flyers won the series 4-2 and are on to the second round in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2012. The Flyers have not played in the Stanley Cup Final since 2010 or won the championship since 1975.

The Flyers move on to play the New York Islanders.

Carter Hart again was stout for the top-seeded Flyers, stopping 31 shots.

Nick Suzuki scored both Canadiens goals.

NASCAR TRUCKS

Smith wins again: Zane Smith won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway on Friday night.

Smith pulled away in the No. 21 Chevrolet on a late restart to win for the second time in three races. The 21-year-old Smith won at Michigan to earn one of the 10 spots in the playoff field.

"This is by far the most fun I've ever had racing in my career," Smith said.