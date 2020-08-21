WIRE REPORT

NBA
Celtics up 3-0 on 76ers: Kemba Walker scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics closed with a 10-0 run to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-94 on Friday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
Jaylen Brown had 21 points and Jason Tatum added 15 for the Celtics.
Joel Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 76ers. They shot 29.5% from the field.
Boston led 51-49 at the half, with Embiid carrying Philadelphia with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Midway through the third, Walker completed a personal 8-0 run with a fast-break layup and foul on Embiid — his fourth. But Philadelphia didn't fold with its All-Star center on the bench, instead battling back to tie it.
Conley, Jazz rout Nuggets: For four long days, Mike Conley was confined to his hotel in quarantine.
He wasn’t about to be contained on the court.
Conley made a career playoff-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his return from quarantine, helping the Utah Jazz rout the Denver Nuggets 124-87 on Friday for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.
Conley left the NBA bubble for the birth of his son and returned Monday night. He went through a four-day separation that ended Friday.
While in isolation, Conley said he got about 30 minutes of outside activity a day to work on his game.
There wasn't a hint of rust as he made his series debut. He was 7 of 8 from 3-point range and had four assists.
“Being on that court was all I was thinking about other than my family,” Conley said. “Thankful to be back and looking forward to the rest of the series.”
The 37-point loss tied the third-worst in Denver’s playoff history. The record is 44 against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 1985.
Raptors blow out Nets: Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-92 Friday to take the first 3-0 lead in a playoff series in franchise history.
The defending champs now can eliminate the patchwork Nets on Sunday.
Fred VanVleet scored 22 points, shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Reserve Serge Ibaka added 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Norman Powell added 11 points.
Tyler Johnson led the Nets with 23 points.
Toronto's 3-0 lead now leaves only Minnesota and the Clippers as the other NBA franchises never to hold a 3-0 lead in either a best-of-seven or a best-of-five playoff series.
NHL
Flyers eliminate Canadiens: Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers into the second round for the first time in eight years with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday night.
The Flyers won the series 4-2 and are on to the second round in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2012. The Flyers have not played in the Stanley Cup Final since 2010 or won the championship since 1975.
The Flyers move on to play the New York Islanders.
Carter Hart again was stout for the top-seeded Flyers, stopping 31 shots.
Nick Suzuki scored both Canadiens goals.
NASCAR TRUCKS
Smith wins again: Zane Smith won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway on Friday night.
Smith pulled away in the No. 21 Chevrolet on a late restart to win for the second time in three races. The 21-year-old Smith won at Michigan to earn one of the 10 spots in the playoff field.
"This is by far the most fun I've ever had racing in my career," Smith said.
Smith held off Matt Crafton and Brett Moffitt to take the checkered flag in front of empty stands. The Monster Mile is set to host an Xfinity Series and Cup Series race on both Saturday and Sunday.
Todd Gilliland and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five. Gilliland had his fourth top-five finish of the season and held the 10th and final playoff spot based on points.
