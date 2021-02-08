Wire report

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has slightly deadened its baseballs amid a years-long surge in home runs.
MLB anticipates the changes will be subtle, and a memo to teams last week cited an independent lab that found the new balls will fly 1 to 2 feet shorter when hit over 375 feet. Five teams also plan to add humidors to their stadiums, raising the total to 10 of 30 MLB stadiums equipped with humidity-controlled storage spaces.
A person familiar with the note spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the memo, sent by MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword, was sent privately.
The makeup of official Rawlings baseballs used in MLB games has come under scrutiny in recent years. A record 6,776 homers were hit during the 2019 regular season, and the rate of home runs fell only slightly during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — from 6.6% of plate appearances resulting in homers in 2019 to 6.5% last year.
Pederson deal final: Joc Pederson joined the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $7 million, one-year contract with the NL Central champions.
The Cubs also completed a $2.75 million, one-year deal for pitcher Andrew Chafin and a $2.5 million, one-year agreement for pitcher Trevor Williams on Friday. The contracts for Pederson and Chafin include a mutual option for 2022.
Chicago had just three outfielders on its 40-man roster before the addition of Pederson, who hit .190 with seven homers and 16 RBIs last season for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ohtani agrees: The Los Angeles Angels and pitcher-outfielder Shohei Ohtani's agreed to an $8.5 million, two-year contract on Monday, avoiding arbitration. He will make $3 million in 2021 and $5.5 million in 2022, and both years are guaranteed.
Ohtani had asked for $3.3 million for the upcoming season, and the Angels had countered with $2.5 million.
Tennis
Kenin advances: Sofia Kenin struggled in her first match as a defending champion at a Grand Slam tournament, but did what she had to Monday in the opening round of the Australian Open.
She set aside an early deficit and beat 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.
The woman Kenin defeated for the title in last year's final in Melbourne, two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza, also advanced to the second round, defeating Margarita Gasparyan of Russia 6-4, 6-0.
In other early results on Day 2 on a sunny day with the temperature in the low 70s Fahrenheit, 17-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to win a Grand Slam match since Thanasi Kokkinakis was one day younger at the 2014 Australian Open.
Alcaraz eliminated Botic Van de Zandschulp, a 25-year-old from the Netherlands who is ranked 151st, by a score of 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
NFL
Packers hire Barry: The Green Bay Packers are giving Joe Barry a third chance as an NFL defensive coordinator.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday he was making Barry defensive coordinator and Maurice Drayton special teams coordinator. LaFleur already had indicated during a Zoom session with reporters last week he was promoting Drayton.
Barry has nearly two decades of experience as an NFL assistant coach. He previously worked as a defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions (2007-2008) and Washington (2015-16). He spent the past four seasons on the Los Angeles Rams’ staff, where he was an assistant head coach/linebackers coach.
DeFilippo promoted: The Chicago Bears promoted John DeFilippo to pass game coordinator while keeping him in his role as quarterbacks coach on Monday.
DeFilippo joined coach Matt Nagy's staff last season. He was the offensive coordinator for Minnesota during the 2018 season and Jacksonville in 2019 before he was fired. He previously worked for Philadelphia, Cleveland, Oakland, the New York Jets, the New York Giants, Indianapolis and Carolina.
DeFilippo takes over for Dave Ragone, who left to become offensive coordinator in Atlanta.
Soccer
MLS players agree: Major League Soccer players have ratified an amended collective bargaining agreement after the league and the union avoided a lockout by striking a deal that runs through the 2027 season.
The MLS Board of Governors also approved the agreement Monday.
The agreement reached Friday night gives the players their full salaries this season and extends the current CBA for two seasons. The union had proposed a one-year extension through 2026.