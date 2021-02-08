Wire report

Chicago had just three outfielders on its 40-man roster before the addition of Pederson, who hit .190 with seven homers and 16 RBIs last season for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani agrees: The Los Angeles Angels and pitcher-outfielder Shohei Ohtani's agreed to an $8.5 million, two-year contract on Monday, avoiding arbitration. He will make $3 million in 2021 and $5.5 million in 2022, and both years are guaranteed.

Ohtani had asked for $3.3 million for the upcoming season, and the Angels had countered with $2.5 million.

Tennis

Kenin advances: Sofia Kenin struggled in her first match as a defending champion at a Grand Slam tournament, but did what she had to Monday in the opening round of the Australian Open.

She set aside an early deficit and beat 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.

The woman Kenin defeated for the title in last year's final in Melbourne, two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza, also advanced to the second round, defeating Margarita Gasparyan of Russia 6-4, 6-0.