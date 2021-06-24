Wire report

Williams returning to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue said Thursday that center Trevion Williams has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and will return to campus for his senior season this fall.

Williams was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season and one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the nation's top college centeer, when he averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while recording 11 double-doubles.

The 6-foot-10 Chicago native was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season and his six 20-point games ranked No. 3 nationally among major-college players.

Steelers cut Pro Bowl guard

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro in a surprise move.

The 31-year-old DeCastro attended the team's mandatory minicamp last week but did not participate in full-team drills.