Wire report

Williams returning to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue said Thursday that center Trevion Williams has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and will return to campus for his senior season this fall.
Williams was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season and one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the nation's top college centeer, when he averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while recording 11 double-doubles.
The 6-foot-10 Chicago native was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season and his six 20-point games ranked No. 3 nationally among major-college players.
Steelers cut Pro Bowl guard
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro in a surprise move.
The 31-year-old DeCastro attended the team's mandatory minicamp last week but did not participate in full-team drills.
DeCastro, the team's first-round pick in the 2012 draft, spent nine years with the Steelers. He was named All-Pro following the 2015 and 2017 seasons while playing on one of the most dominant offensive lines in the league. DeCastro was entering the final season of a five-year $50-million contract he signed in 2017.
Thiem withdraws from Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England — Reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem pulled out of Wimbledon and two other tournaments Thursday because of an injured right wrist.
Thiem would have been seeded No. 4 at the All England Club, where main-draw action begins Monday.
The 27-year-old from Austria retired during the opening set of his first match at the Mallorca Open grass-court tuneup tournament this week, citing his wrist.