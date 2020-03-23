Wire report

Sabrina Ionescu capped off a unprecedented college career by entering an exclusive club.
Oregon's star guard was a unanimous choice Monday as the Associated Press women's basketball player of the year, receiving all 30 votes from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 each week during the season. Since the award was first given in 1995, the only other player to receive all the votes is former UConn star Breanna Stewart.
“That’s pretty crazy. Someone I look up to and have a good relationship with,” Ionescu told the AP. “To be in that class with her is an honor.”
Ionescu, who was only the eighth player to earn AP All-American honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.
“Sabrina is a transcendent basketball player,” Oregon head coach Kelly Graves said. “There’s really nothing that she couldn’t do on the court. She was the ultimate leader.”
Staley is top coach: Dawn Staley helped guide South Carolina to No. 1 and has now earned coach of the year honors from the Associated Press for the first time.
The veteran Gamecocks coach received 20 votes from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 poll each week.
“It’s a great feeling. It’s cliche as I represent the best team in the country and our coaching staff and our support staff. Our trainers and everybody. It’s great,” she said. “It’s something that we haven’t been able to celebrate, but we will celebrate it together at a later time.”
Northwestern coach Joe McKeown was second with five votes in balloting released Monday.
South Carolina finished the season 32-1, winning the SEC season and tournament championships. The Gamecocks won their final 26 games and were No 1 in the AP poll for the final 10 weeks of the season.
UAB tabs Kennedy: Andy Kennedy acknowledged the bizarre nature of an introductory news conference without any media in attendance.
It wasn't even the strangest scene the new UAB coach has experienced because of the coronavirus.
“We're living in unusual times; hence a press conference with no people," Kennedy said Monday, when he was formally introduced as the new coach of his alma mater.
UAB allowed only 10 staffers inside the Green and Gold room at Bartow Arena with a moderator and live streaming on Facebook in an attempt to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Swimming
Gold medalist has virus: Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh said he has contracted the coronavirus and added his voice to concerns for athletes' well-being if the Tokyo Games go ahead as scheduled.
Van der Burgh, who retired from competitive swimming in 2018, posted a series of messages on social media on Sunday describing how he had been ill with the virus for two weeks.
“Although the most severe symptoms (extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake,” van der Burgh wrote on his official Twitter account. “Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours.”
Auto racing
Azerbaijan race is off: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was postponed Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak, delaying the start of the Formula One season until the middle of June at the earliest.
The first eight races of the 2020 season have now been either postponed or canceled because of the virus.
The race at the Baku City Circuit was scheduled for June 7 but has been called off after discussions between governing body FIA and the local government.
Soccer
New soccer CEO: Will Wilson, co-head of the NFL division of a sports representation agency and the uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, was hired Monday as chief executive officer of the troubled U.S. Soccer Federation.
He starts work March 30 and will fill a job that had been open since the retirement on Sept. 16 of Dan Flynn, who took over from Hank Steinbrecher in June 2000. The USSF faces a gender discrimination lawsuit by women on its national team, which led to USSF President Carlos Cordeiro's resignation on March 12. Cordeiro was replaced by USSF Vice President Cindy Parlow Cone, a World Cup and Olympic champion for the U.S.