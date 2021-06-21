Wire report

Among the surprises was the fact that reigning world 800 champion Donavan Brazier and 2016 1,500-meter bronze medalist Jenny Simpson did not even make the U.S. team. Brazier was eighth in his event and Simpson was 10th in hers.

Bird, Taurasi in fifth Olympics

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in basketball as they lead the U.S women's team at the Tokyo Games.

The duo was selected for their fifth Olympics on Monday, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players in U.S. history to play in five. Edwards won four gold medals and a bronze in her illustrious Olympic career.

The 40-year-old Bird and 39-year-old Taurasi will lead a veteran group in Japan, including 6-foot-6 Sylvia Fowles, who will be playing in her fourth Olympics. Tina Charles will be in her third while 6-8 Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart are back for a second time.

Conferences seek NIL stopgap

Six Division I conferences, including the SEC, ACC and Pac-12, are urging the NCAA to implement a stopgap measure that would allow college athletes to earn money off their fame before a federal law is passed.