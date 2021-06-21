Wire report

Stanford knocks out Arizona
Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead one of Stanford's most productive offensive performances of the season in a 14-5 victory over Arizona in a College World Series elimination game Monday.
The Cardinal got their bats cranked up again after losing 10-4 to North Carolina State in their CWS opener Saturday. They also got payback for the 20-2 beatdown they took from their Pac-12 rival May 8.
Stanford (39-16) led 10-0 in the fourth inning and, after Arizona cut the lead in half, tacked on four more runs in the seventh to assure itself of extending its first CWS appearance since 2008.
North Carolina State defeated Vanderbilt 1-0 in the second game Monday. Commodores ace Jack Leiter struck out 15 and allowed only four hits but one of them was a solo home run by Terrell Tatum in the fifth inning.
Cranny beats heat to win 5,000
Elise Cranny used a late kick to pull away and the win the women's 5,000 meters in 93-degree heat Monday at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.
Joining her in Tokyo will be Karissa Schweizer and Rachel Schneider.
Chris Nilsen was a surprise winner in the pole vault, edging two-time world champion Sam Kendricks. Curtis Thompson captured the javelin title, Clayton Murphy won the 800 meters, Elle Purrier St. Pierre won the women’s 1,500 meters and Will Claye won the triple jump on his last attempt.
Among the surprises was the fact that reigning world 800 champion Donavan Brazier and 2016 1,500-meter bronze medalist Jenny Simpson did not even make the U.S. team. Brazier was eighth in his event and Simpson was 10th in hers.
Bird, Taurasi in fifth Olympics
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in basketball as they lead the U.S women's team at the Tokyo Games.
The duo was selected for their fifth Olympics on Monday, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players in U.S. history to play in five. Edwards won four gold medals and a bronze in her illustrious Olympic career.
The 40-year-old Bird and 39-year-old Taurasi will lead a veteran group in Japan, including 6-foot-6 Sylvia Fowles, who will be playing in her fourth Olympics. Tina Charles will be in her third while 6-8 Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart are back for a second time.
Conferences seek NIL stopgap
Six Division I conferences, including the SEC, ACC and Pac-12, are urging the NCAA to implement a stopgap measure that would allow college athletes to earn money off their fame before a federal law is passed.
In a letter obtained by The Associated Press and sent to the head of the Division I Council, the conference commissioners recommended the council refrain from adopting the proposed reforms to the NCAA”s name, image and likeness compensation rules. The council is scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday.
NCAA President Mark Emmert also sent a memo to the association’s member schools Friday, pushing for an NIL solution before the end of the month when six state laws go into effect. In that memo obtained by AP, Emmert said if membership did not act on an NIL proposal, he was prepared to take executive action.
Transgender lifter in Olympics
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Laurel Hubbard hefted 628 pounds (285 kilograms) in two lifts on the way to qualifying in the women’s super-heavyweight division for the Tokyo Olympics.
That's heavy. But it's nowhere near the figurative weight Hubbard has carried to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games.
Hubbard was among five weightlifters confirmed Monday in New Zealand's team for Tokyo. At 43, she will also be the oldest weightlifter at the games, and will be ranked fourth in the competition on Aug. 2 for women 87 kilograms (192 pounds) and over.
Hubbard won a silver medal at the 2017 world championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa. She competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but sustained a serious injury that set back her career.