Tennis
Serena bounces back: Serena Williams bounced back from the most lopsided loss of her career, cruising past Darla Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2 at the Western & Southern Open on Monday.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner and a former champion in Cincinnati, needed just 65 minutes to dispatch Gavrilova. She'll face eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in Tuesday's second round.
Williams lost to Johanna Konta 6-1, 6-0 in San Jose, California, before withdrawing from last week's Rogers Cup in Montreal.
Earlier Monday, Andy Murray lost to Lucas Pouille 6-1, 1-6, 6-4, clearing another obstacle for Roger Federer in this U.S. Open tuneup.
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal dropped out Sunday night to prepare for the U.S. Open after winning his fifth title of the year in Toronto.
Monday's first full day of main-draw competition opened with 13th-seeded Madison Keys of Rock Island holding off Bethanie Mattek-Sands 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach the second round.
Basketball
Carmelo signs: Carmelo Anthony signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Houston Rockets on Monday.
Anthony was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks last month before the Hawks released him.
The 34-year-old joins a team led by MVP James Harden and star point guard Chris Paul. The Rockets hope the addition of Anthony will help them contend for their first title since 1995. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals last season.
Whalen retiring: Minnesota Lynx star Lindsay Whalen will retire after the WNBA season, ending her stellar 15-year career.
The gritty point guard announced her plans on Monday. She's led the Lynx to four WNBA championships and appeared in six All-Star games.
