CHARLESTON, S.C. — Rock Island’s Madison Keys and Caroline Wozniacki and will play for the title of the WTA Volvo Car Open after posting straight-set wins on Saturday.
The fifth-seeded Wozniacki advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 16 seed Petra Martic of Croatia. The eighth-seeded Keys outlasted Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-4, 6-0, winning eight of the final nine games following a 70-minute rain delay at the season's first clay-court tournament.
Wozniacki will be making her third appearance in the tournament’s final. The Dane lost in 2009, but took home the title two years later.
Keys is into her second Volvo final, losing the 2015 championship against Angelique Kerber.
Neither Wozniacki nor Keys has won this season, continuing a curious trend on the WTA of a different winner each week. So far, there have been no multiple winners through 14 tournaments.
Hockey
Predators 5, Blackhawks 2: Nashville scored two goals in the second period and three more in the third to wipe out an early 2-0 Blackhawks advantage in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Predators launched 50 shots on goal in the game including 22 in the pivotal second period.
Dante Fabbro began the comeback with his first goal of the season and Filip Forsberg tied it with his 28th of the season.
Basketball
76ers 116, Bulls 96: Joel Embiid had 20 points and 10 rebounds, JJ Redick scored 23 and Philadelphia beat Chicago.
Embiid dominated inside, Redick supplied the outside touch and the 76ers got back to winning after dropping three in a row, even though guard Jimmy Butler missed his second consecutive game because of back tightness. They also bumped their lead over idle Boston for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference to two games.
Embiid had five assists and blocked three shots in his second straight start after missing three in a row. The All-Star center has been dealing with a sore left knee, and the Sixers are managing his workload with the playoffs approaching.
Redick nailed four 3-pointers. Tobias Harris added 16 points. Ben Simmons scored 14, and the 76ers pulled away in the third quarter after grabbing an eight-point halftime lead.
JaKarr Sampson led Chicago with a career-high 29 points. But the Bulls lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Outdueled by fellow MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo in a loss to Milwaukee on Thursday, Embiid scored 14 as the 76ers grabbed a 57-49 halftime lead.
He cut for a thunderous one-handed alley-oop dunk off a feed from Simmons with just over a minute left in the half. A four-point play by Redick got the lead up to 57-47 before Chicago's Walt Lemon Jr. drove for a layup in the closing seconds.
The Sixers put the Bulls away in the third, outscoring them 29-19.
Hall of Famers unveiled: NBA stars Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief and Jack Sikma are the headliners of the 2019 class for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The honorees were announced Saturday in Minneapolis before the Final Four.
Also selected this year were WNBA great Teresa Weatherspoon, NBA players Al Attles, Carl Braun, Chuck Cooper, Bobby Jones and Paul Westphal, NBA coach Bill Fitch, the Tennessee A&I men's teams from 1957-59 (the first collegiate team to win back-to-back-to-back championships) and the Wayland Baptist University women's team (which won 131 consecutive games from 1953-58 and 10 Amateur Athletic Union national championships overall).
The class will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 6.
Knight sighting: Bob Knight has made his first public appearance on Indiana University's Bloomington campus since his departure following his 2000 firing.
The former IU basketball coach attended IU's baseball doubleheader against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with his longtime friend and former (Bloomington) Herald-Times sports editor Bob Hammel.
Knight's visit came two days after he and Hammel hosted a public question-and-answer event in nearby Greenwood on Thursday night.
Pelphrey hired: Former Arkansas and South Alabama coach John Pelphrey is returning to the head coaching ranks at Tennessee Tech.
Tennessee Tech announced the hire on Saturday. Pelphrey replaces Steve Payne, who resigned last month after going 118-134 in eight seasons.
Pelphrey spent the past three years as an assistant at Alabama on the staff of Avery Johnson, who left after the season in what the school described as a mutual parting.
Football
Tuberville running: Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville is joining the Republican race to win back the Alabama Senate seat from Democrat Doug Jones in 2020.
Tuberville announced his candidacy Saturday on Twitter, saying: "After more than a year of listening to Alabama's citizens, I have heard your concerns and hopes for a better tomorrow. I am humbled to announce the next step -- I will be a @GOP candidate for US Senate. I invite you to join my team."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.