Kyrgios, Pegula win Citi Open
WASHINGTON — Nick Kyrgios overcame a bothersome back and used two of his 18 aces to close things out Sunday, edging No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) to win the Citi Open for his second title of the year.
Kyrgios, ranked just 52nd, followed up his thrill-a-minute semifinal victory over top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas a day earlier with a much more mundane victory in the final.
Jessica Pegula won the first WTA title of her career with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Camila Giorgi in the women's singles finale.
Pegula is a 25-year-old American ranked 79th. Her parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres.
She had a 4-8 record and hadn't reached the quarterfinals anywhere this season until winning five consecutive matches at Washington's hard-court tournament.
Hamilton wins in Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary — More used to other drivers chasing him, Lewis Hamilton turned predator on Sunday to hunt down Max Verstappen and win the Hungarian Grand Prix.
When Hamilton had tried and failed to get past Verstappen midway through the race on the Hungaroring — one of Formula One's hardest tracks for overtaking — it seemed that Verstappen would secure a victory from his first pole position for an eighth career win and third in four races.
But then Mercedes showed the strength in depth of its team, making a risky but ultimately brilliant strategy call to bring Hamilton in for a second tire change on Lap 49 of 70. In the pit wall battle, Mercedes sucker-punched Red Bull and unleashed Hamilton on fresh tires.
He chased Verstappen like a silver bullet around the 4.4-kilometer (2.7-mile) track, at times shaving two seconds per lap off Verstappen's 20-second lead. Red Bull decided against giving Verstappen new tires and left him to rely only on his wits to fend off Hamilton — a five-time champion considered among the greatest drivers in F1 history.
The 20-year-old Verstappen could not hold off Hamilton. By Lap 67, Hamilton moved menacingly alongside and flew to the 81st victory of his F1 career to move only 10 wins behind Michael Schumacher.
