PHILADELPHIA —Carson Wentz ran around and extended plays the way he did before his knee injury.
Wentz tossed two touchdown passes, Darren Sproles ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles stayed in the hunt for the NFC East title with a 28-13 victory over the depleted Washington Redskins on Monday night.
The Eagles (6-6) won consecutive games for the first time since Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.
The Redskins (6-6) lost backup quarterback Colt McCoy to a serious right leg injury in his second game replacing Alex Smith, who broke his right tibia and fibula on Nov. 18. Mark Sanchez took his place.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said after the game that, from what he understands, McCoy fractured his fibula and will miss the rest of the season.
Adrian Peterson ran 90 yards for a touchdown on Sanchez's first play under center, giving the Redskins a 10-7 lead. It was the longest run Philadelphia has allowed in franchise history but Washington's lead didn't last long.
Wentz, who hasn't scrambled much since returning in Week 3 from surgery to repair two knee ligaments, didn't run for any yards. But he was on the move quite a bit on designed rollouts and plays in which he improvised and completed passes.
College football
Heisman finalists named: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, ensuring a quarterback will win the award for the 16th time in the last 19 years.
The finalists were announced Monday, hours after the deadline for 928 voters, including former winners, to submit their ballots.
The finalists are determined by the margin of votes received, starting with the third- and fourth-place finishers. At least three and as many as five finalists are invited to presentation ceremony.
Soccer
Modric wins Ballon d'Or: Luka Modric ended the long reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d'Or for the first time on Monday, while another first saw Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg win the inaugural women's trophy.
Messi and Ronaldo had won every Ballon d'Or since 2008, and usually fought only each other for the greatest recognition among soccer's elite. Women's fight for recognition on the biggest stage took a big step with Hegerberg's award.
Modric won the Champions League with Real Madrid and then guided Croatia to the World Cup final in July. The midfielder was voted player of the tournament.
Kylian Mbappe — the youngest player to score in a World Cup final at 19 — won the Raymond Kopa Trophy awarded to the best young player.
MLB
Dodgers, Roberts agree to deal: Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a four-year contract extension Monday that would keep him as manager through 2022.
The 46-year-old skipper led the team to consecutive World Series appearances for the first time since 1977-78. The Dodgers lost in five games to Boston in October, and lost in seven games to Houston in 2017.
In three seasons, Roberts is 287-200 overall. The team has won three straight National League West titles under him and two straight NL pennants. Roberts was the 2016 NL manager of the year.
