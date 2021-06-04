 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Orion - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Orion - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Orion - $100,000

Here's a great place for a hobbyist or starting your own business! 3 large garages with a 2 Bedroom 1 bath home with large closets and tons of storage. Zoned industrial and in the Orion TIF district. There are 2 separate 200 amp services here with a 24X30 heated detached garage with a spray booth and plenty of storage, plus another 20x18 detached garage, and a 22X30 heated attached garage underneath the home. Built in 1999, so updated wiring, insulation, windows, and roof was done in 2014. Possible 1/2 bath in attached garage/laundry room. DR window framed for patio doors for the future possibility of a deck. 1 owner home with many possibilities for economic living and income opportunities. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $129,900
Wire

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $129,900

1 Year TMI Home Warranty! Cute cozy 3 bedroom slab, perfect for a first home buyer. Move-in ready. Same owner for 32 years. Kitchen appliances…

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $260000
Wire

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $260000

Custom built New Construction with 2 bedrooms and handicap friendly with no steps. This home will be built in 2021. The inside amenities have …

5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $165000
Wire

5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $165000

Sunny windows, spacious, updated, warm woodwork and a surprising open feel to the common areas in this classic beauty. This house is fully upd…

3 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $299,900
Wire

3 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $299,900

Totally renovated home with huge kitchen with large center island and appliances are included. Nice great room with wood burning fireplace and…

5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $775000
Wire

5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $775000

Amazing plan from Tom Murrell Homes! Over 4,200 total finished square feet! This fantastic 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has everything you expect …

2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $365000
Wire

2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $365000

New construction villa by Core Designs! Modern 2 BD 2 BA ranch plan with open concept vaulted ceilings in Haley Heights! Plan begins at 365,00…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News