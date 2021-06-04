2 Bedroom Home in Orion - $100,000

Here's a great place for a hobbyist or starting your own business! 3 large garages with a 2 Bedroom 1 bath home with large closets and tons of storage. Zoned industrial and in the Orion TIF district. There are 2 separate 200 amp services here with a 24X30 heated detached garage with a spray booth and plenty of storage, plus another 20x18 detached garage, and a 22X30 heated attached garage underneath the home. Built in 1999, so updated wiring, insulation, windows, and roof was done in 2014. Possible 1/2 bath in attached garage/laundry room. DR window framed for patio doors for the future possibility of a deck. 1 owner home with many possibilities for economic living and income opportunities. View More