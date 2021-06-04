2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $124,900

Great end unit townhouse condo nestled in the woods with 2 large bedrooms, possible 3rd in finished walk-out lower level. Renovated kitchen with new appliances, sink, countertops and tile backsplash. 2.5 baths, large bubble window in living room, 2 large storage closets in lower level, 3 decks. In 2015 & 2016 entire complex - new siding, gutters, roofs, windows (excluding bubble) and skylights. View More