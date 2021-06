Nice Brick 1 1/2 story in Bettendorf. Hardwood floors in main floor bedrooms and under carpet in living and dining rooms. Large back yard. Oversized 2-car garage. New roof in 2016, new HVAC in 2014 and newer replacement windows. Kitchen needs to be updated and basement leaks water after rain events. All asbestos tile and asbestos tape on basement heating ducts has been removed by a certified asbestos abatement contractor. View More