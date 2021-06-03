 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $779000

3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $779000

3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $779000

Enter the home through the leaded glass door into the foyer. The staircase features wood newel post w/iron spindles. The 1st room is the flex room that can be used in many different ways. There are wood floors throughout the foyer, flex room, great room, kitchen & dinette. The great Rm. features a fireplace & large windows & flows into the kitchen & informal dining. The kitchen features an oversized pantry, large island, custom cabinets & quartz countertops. Off the dinette there is a Maintenance free deck. The master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, large walk-in closet, free standing soaker tub, tiled walk-in shower, double vanities w/quartz counter, linen closet & private water closet. There are 2 other bedrooms on the main level with a bathroom close by that has a tub/shower, vanity with quartz countertop & a linen closet. The garage is oversized & roughed in for plumbing & a garage furnace. Located in a convenient location close to restaurants, parks & bike trail. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News