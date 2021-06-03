3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $779000

Enter the home through the leaded glass door into the foyer. The staircase features wood newel post w/iron spindles. The 1st room is the flex room that can be used in many different ways. There are wood floors throughout the foyer, flex room, great room, kitchen & dinette. The great Rm. features a fireplace & large windows & flows into the kitchen & informal dining. The kitchen features an oversized pantry, large island, custom cabinets & quartz countertops. Off the dinette there is a Maintenance free deck. The master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, large walk-in closet, free standing soaker tub, tiled walk-in shower, double vanities w/quartz counter, linen closet & private water closet. There are 2 other bedrooms on the main level with a bathroom close by that has a tub/shower, vanity with quartz countertop & a linen closet. The garage is oversized & roughed in for plumbing & a garage furnace. Located in a convenient location close to restaurants, parks & bike trail. View More