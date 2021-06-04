3 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $485,000

Unique riverfront property that offers great indoor & outdoor living & requires no flood insurance! Top of the line dock includes a 70' gangway with handrails leading to the lighted dock that will rise & fall with the changing river levels. This Wahoo CAT5 dock has a 12 x 30 covered slip with Hydrohoist lift as well as a jet ski dock. Aluminum decking throughout along with a debris diverter on the front of the dock. Enjoy the river on the large deck or in the beautiful sunroom! This spacious 3 bedroom/ 5 bath home features glowing hardwood floors with soaring ceilings & rustic beams, a kitchen w/granite countertops, breakfast bar & S.S. appliances, a main floor bedroom suite w/ bath & private access to the deck, a living room featuring a gas fireplace, wet bar & sliding glass doors out to the deck. The 2nd floor is set up as another bedroom suite w/bath. Partially finished basement, with rec room, bath & a finished 2-car attached garage. This home is a must see! View More