Unique riverfront property that offers great indoor & outdoor living & requires no flood insurance! Top of the line dock includes a 70' gangway with handrails leading to the lighted dock that will rise & fall with the changing river levels. This Wahoo CAT5 dock has a 12 x 30 covered slip with Hydrohoist lift as well as a jet ski dock. Aluminum decking throughout along with a debris diverter on the front of the dock. Enjoy the river on the large deck or in the beautiful sunroom! This spacious 3 bedroom/ 5 bath home features glowing hardwood floors with soaring ceilings & rustic beams, a kitchen w/granite countertops, breakfast bar & S.S. appliances, a main floor bedroom suite w/ bath & private access to the deck, a living room featuring a gas fireplace, wet bar & sliding glass doors out to the deck. The 2nd floor is set up as another bedroom suite w/bath. Partially finished basement, with rec room, bath & a finished 2-car attached garage. This home is a must see! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
1 Year TMI Home Warranty! Cute cozy 3 bedroom slab, perfect for a first home buyer. Move-in ready. Same owner for 32 years. Kitchen appliances…
A special home, with numerous custom features, situated on a private cul-de-sac, on a wooded, .53 acre lot. Dramatic 2 story entry foyer opens…
Captivating impeccable custom-built home, nestled on 8.3 private park-like acres. 2 story foyer, light marble floor & beautiful brass chan…
Custom built New Construction with 2 bedrooms and handicap friendly with no steps. This home will be built in 2021. The inside amenities have …
Sunny windows, spacious, updated, warm woodwork and a surprising open feel to the common areas in this classic beauty. This house is fully upd…
Great end unit townhouse condo nestled in the woods with 2 large bedrooms, possible 3rd in finished walk-out lower level. Renovated kitchen wi…
Totally renovated home with huge kitchen with large center island and appliances are included. Nice great room with wood burning fireplace and…
You will be surprised - beautifully redone and decorated. Stainless appliances, engineered wood floors, vinyl siding. Huge deck, fenced yard a…
Amazing plan from Tom Murrell Homes! Over 4,200 total finished square feet! This fantastic 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has everything you expect …
New construction villa by Core Designs! Modern 2 BD 2 BA ranch plan with open concept vaulted ceilings in Haley Heights! Plan begins at 365,00…