3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $179,900

Beautiful updates in this home in Davenport's popular Glen Armil neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, finished basement, & garage with additional parking on the alley. Roof replaced 2017, sewer replaced in Dec 2020. 2021 updates include: new carpet, new hardwood oak flooring installed in living room and hallway, updated fixtures, switches and paint throughout, and remodeled main floor bathroom. Ring and Nest thermostat and appliances stay, transferable home warranty through Feb 2022. View More