3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $230,000

Davenport Iowa Real Estate For Sale! Desirable Ranch Home in Convenient Location that is Close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, & Schools! LOADS of Storage! HUGE Basement Finished Area with Bar Area! Office Could Easily Be Closed for 4th Bedroom! MASSIVE Sunroom! LOTS of Natural Light! 2 Walk-in Closets in Master Bedroom! Laundry in Main Floor Master Bathroom! Additional Laundry Hook-ups in Basement! BIG Level Lot with Shed, 27 x 6 Patio, & 12 x 10 Patio! New Water Heater (2020)! Newer Furnace & A/C (2015)! Newer Stove (2016)! New Roof (2020)! Newer Washer & Dryer (2016)! Newer Siding (2010)! Newer SunRoom (2010)! Don't Pass This Gem Up!! View More