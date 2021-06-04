3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $499,900

100 Feet of Mississippi River frontage! Boat dock & boat launch included! A stunning river home with over 4,300 SF of living space, designed for entertaining, this has everything you need! Pool, extra garage, sun room, maintenance free deck, hot tub 2019, new porcelain flooring, office off master bedroom, In-law quarters on main level, two story entry ,new blinds throughout, roof 2 years old on house and detached garage. Don't miss this opportunity! View More