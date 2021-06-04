3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $230,000

Enjoy PANORAMIC, breathtaking views from nearly every room of this 11th flr condo offering 2,500 sq ft of finished space! Complete CAREFREE living w/ access to private pool, resident gardens, common party room, & guest room available for rental. OPEN, inviting layout in the Living Rm featuring a wall of built-ins. CLASSY Kitchen w/ hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appls, & ample amount of white antiqued cabinetry. Remodeled Baths with tiled showers. In unit Laundry Room. HUGE Master Suite w/ AMAZING Riverview! Adjacent rm that could be used as an Office or Dressing Rm. Feel safe and secure with heated & enclosed (2 spaces) garage parking, security, onsite manager, and maintenance staff. The HOA fee is very inclusive leaving very few additional utility expenses. Includes: Heat, Electricity, AC, Water, Sewer, Garbage & Recycling Pickup, Exterior Grounds & Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Pool Maintenance, & Exterior Building Maintenance. View our Virtual Tour to experience the view! View More