4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $799900

One of a kind superb home located in the ValleyWynds subdivision & close to TBK facilities, schools, & many more amenities. This one owner home sits on almost 1/2 of an acre w/ lake views & boasts 4 bedrooms (all w/ en-suite bathrooms) a 3 car heated garage over 8000 finished square feet a batting cage area (44 X 18) & your own personal GYMNASIUM. Heating & cooling is a breeze w/ a high efficient geothermal system. This home is the perfect place to enjoy living, entertaining, & being active. The walkout basement includes a huge rec-room, 4th bedroom, & a high-end theater room w/ theater seating & a movie/surround sound system. The main floor includes a lovely kitchen + butlers pantry that is open to the great room & provides access to the formal dining & large 40x12 Trex deck. Two additional rooms (living room & exercise room 15x18) behind the garage are multi-functional or could be converted into a perfect "mother-in-law-suite." View More