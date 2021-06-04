4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $225,000

Davenport Iowa 2 Story for Sale! Convenient Location that is Close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, & Schools! Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Some Nice Updates, Washer & Dryer in Main Floor & Upstairs, Huge 3 Car Garage, Zoned Heating & A/C, Walk-Up Attic, Large Closets, 2 Refrigerators, 2 Stoves, 2 Washers, 2 Dryers, 2 Dishwashers, 1 Microwave, Full Unfinished Basement - LOTS of Storage, & 19 x 5 Concrete Patio Leading to Fenced Yard! Both Main Floor & Upstairs have Sunrooms that could be used as Bedrooms! Could be Used as Duplex OR Single Family Home! Don't Delay on This Very Well Kept Home!! View More