4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $1500000

Captivating impeccable custom-built home, nestled on 8.3 private park-like acres. 2 story foyer, light marble floor & beautiful brass chandelier. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Private master suite wing with multiple closets & sitting room. Master bath boasts marble heated floors & shower seat. Elegant living room with gas fireplace, large formal dining room. Kitchen has a stunning 2 story ceiling. Ornate crown moldings. Great views from every window. Screened in porch w/slate floors 18x25. Inviting family room w/woodburning fireplace & built-ins. Main floor office. 3 car garage w/epoxy floors & heated! 2nd story has 3 bedrooms with private baths for all. Cozy sitting area to enjoy. Finished basement - family room, exercise room, bonus fun room with deep hot tub, seats 12. Kitchenette & fireplace! Carriage house 40x60, 2 stories. 8 vehicle storage, oil changing pit, compressed air system, 1/2 bath, finished office, WIFI & cable, surround sound. HVAC climate controlled. View More