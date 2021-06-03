4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $419900

Milan New Construction Home For Sale! Quality Built 2 Story Home by Premier Custom Homes Including 4 Bedrooms & 4 Bathrooms! Enjoy the Wooded Setting on Your 2.4 Acre Lot with Large 14 x 12 Wooden Deck off Living Room! The Spacious Main Floor Master Bedroom has Separate Deck, Ample 10 x 7 Master Walk-In Closet, Beautiful Master Bathroom with 6 x 4 Tiled Shower & Double Sinks! Convenient Mudroom With Bench off Huge 3 Car Garage! 3 Bedrooms Upstairs, 1 with Private Full Bathroom & 2 with Jack & Jill Style Full Bathroom & Double Sinks! Grand Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings! Vast 11 x 7 Foyer Entryway! Basement to Include Bathroom Rough-In & Walk-Out Basement Leading to Concrete Patio! Giant 34 x 7 Covered Front Porch! Home Comes with 1 Year Builder's Warranty! $4,500 Appliance Allowance Included! Incredible Price for New Construction with this Much Square Footage & Land!! View More