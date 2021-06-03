4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $380000

Looking for space? 3800 finished square feet, 3 acres, 36x48 Cleary building! This beautiful 2 story has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a 1/2 bath. Well appointed kitchen with top end appliances, pantry and solid surface countertop. Enjoy the summer on your 2 tier deck with built-in above ground pool. Pool will have new liner and be filled prior to closing. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, whirlpool bath, and shower. Replacement tile for the basement is purchased, but will be left for new owners to install. There is an extra large full bath in the basement. And a dry bar for entertaining your friends. A new sump pump was installed in 2020. Furnace was installed in 2014. The chimney is cleaned and inspected yearly. The septic was cleaned and inspected 2 months ago. Back-up generator for emergencies. All offers will be presented at 5PM Saturday, May 29. View More