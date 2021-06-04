4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $249,900

Great 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home! Lots of security front and back with Ring doorbell and motion detector lights. New updated kitchen, baths, paint and more! Newer furnace, AC, roof, garage door and opener, and gutters! Pocket doors and central vacuum system throughout! Newer siding, windows, radon unit. All newer appliances stay and washer/dryer. Windows curtains and shades throughout home. Newer carpets, flooring and paint. Gas fireplace installed by Fireplaces Plus. Yard is flat and professionally landscaped and has a 10x12 shed for storage. Move in ready! Home has unique outside entry to basement. Alley ends on back of property and provides for an excellent area for another workshop or garage. Close to shopping, interstate and schools. All measurements approximate and should be verified by buyers and buyers agents. View More