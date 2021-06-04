Every detail was meticulously thought out in this STUNNING, CUSTOM built Ranch located in Huntington Meadows, just a short walk to PV’s NEW Forest Grove Elem, & 90 acre Forest Grove Park area. This home features an OPEN flr plan w/ abundance of UPGRADES including flr to ceiling lighted built-ins, GORGEOUS stone gas frpl, hardwd flrs, & coffered ceiling. Enjoy a Chef’s Kitchen w/ extra large refrigerator, SS farmhouse sink, quartz counters, & ROOMY walk-in pantry. French doors from Informal Dining to deck overlooking HUGE patio & over ½ acre lot. Master Bedrm boasts trayed ceiling & leads to Bath w/ dual vanities, tiled shower & SPACIOUS walk-in closet. Main level Laundry Rm & Mud Rm w/ locker system. 2 additional BRs on the main level w/ 2 more on the lower level! Finished, walk-out bsmnt featuring BRs, office/playrm, full Bath, tons of storage, workshop & garden access garage. IMPRESSIVE Windmiller/Aspen built home located just minutes away from Bett Plex, NEW dining, shopping, & I80. View More
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $565,000
