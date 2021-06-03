5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $895000

Amazing 2+ acres in original Stoney Creek, PV Schools and LOW county taxes! Updated 5 bed/5 bath home features 2-story entryway w/balcony facing the family room & kitchen is a spectacular custom touch. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, main level office & lots of windows provides a ton of natural light & open feel. The kitchen/sunroom combo has access to 2 large decks (one is covered). Granite island w/built in fridge & walk-in pantry. Your very large main floor master has a walk-in closet, glass shower & jetted tub. More features include home automation. Enjoy your favorite movie in the movie room or move to the basement featuring stained concrete floor w/5th bedroom/office, including a 'secret' room, full bath, temperature controlled wine cellar, built-in bar & pool table. The walkout looks to a patio that boasts a hot tub, fire place, pergola & a fire pit. Tons of storage & built in shelves. Golf cart access to DCC allows your family an additional playground just minutes away. View More