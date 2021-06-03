5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $165000

Sunny windows, spacious, updated, warm woodwork and a surprising open feel to the common areas in this classic beauty. This house is fully updated and ready to be your new home. 5 large bedrooms, 2 updated baths, replacement windows, a large front porch and 2 decks to relax on with friends and family. Possible mother in law's quarters or rental apartment (great income opportunity!) on the first floor if you don't need all the space for your household. Walk up attic on 3rd floor could be converted to even more living space. Schedule a showing today! View More