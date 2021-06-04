As seen in the New York Times! Check out our new virtual tour! 2.5 hours from Chicago! Do you like historic homes with all the modern conveniences and move in ready? Do you like summer parties on the private patio serving vegetables from the garden? Do you want to walk to the East Village and downtown Davenport? Historic Roland Harned house, designed in 1902, renovated with great attention to detail maintaining charm and now over 6,000 SF of living space. Roland's house includes working pocket doors, stained glass windows, fireplaces, oak with walnut inlaid floors, modern kitchen with custom cabinet design and granite counters, the original butler pantry with copper sink, 3 season porch, river views, central air and many more amenities. The bedrooms (5+) are spacious & the bathrooms have all been upgraded. The 3rd floor is very modern with an open floor plan & exposed brick chimney. The private yard has been landscaped with various gardens. The house also has a 2+ garage. View More
5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $699,900
