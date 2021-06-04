 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $699,900

5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $699,900

5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $699,900

As seen in the New York Times! Check out our new virtual tour! 2.5 hours from Chicago! Do you like historic homes with all the modern conveniences and move in ready? Do you like summer parties on the private patio serving vegetables from the garden? Do you want to walk to the East Village and downtown Davenport? Historic Roland Harned house, designed in 1902, renovated with great attention to detail maintaining charm and now over 6,000 SF of living space. Roland's house includes working pocket doors, stained glass windows, fireplaces, oak with walnut inlaid floors, modern kitchen with custom cabinet design and granite counters, the original butler pantry with copper sink, 3 season porch, river views, central air and many more amenities. The bedrooms (5+) are spacious & the bathrooms have all been upgraded. The 3rd floor is very modern with an open floor plan & exposed brick chimney. The private yard has been landscaped with various gardens. The house also has a 2+ garage. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $129,900
Wire

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $129,900

1 Year TMI Home Warranty! Cute cozy 3 bedroom slab, perfect for a first home buyer. Move-in ready. Same owner for 32 years. Kitchen appliances…

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $260000
Wire

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $260000

Custom built New Construction with 2 bedrooms and handicap friendly with no steps. This home will be built in 2021. The inside amenities have …

5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $165000
Wire

5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $165000

Sunny windows, spacious, updated, warm woodwork and a surprising open feel to the common areas in this classic beauty. This house is fully upd…

3 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $299,900
Wire

3 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $299,900

Totally renovated home with huge kitchen with large center island and appliances are included. Nice great room with wood burning fireplace and…

5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $775000
Wire

5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $775000

Amazing plan from Tom Murrell Homes! Over 4,200 total finished square feet! This fantastic 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has everything you expect …

2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $365000
Wire

2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $365000

New construction villa by Core Designs! Modern 2 BD 2 BA ranch plan with open concept vaulted ceilings in Haley Heights! Plan begins at 365,00…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News