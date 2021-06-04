5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $699,900

 Skip to main content
A special home, with numerous custom features, situated on a private cul-de-sac, on a wooded, .53 acre lot. Dramatic 2 story entry foyer opens to a stunning curved staircase to the 2nd floor. Includes a 2 story Great Room w/fireplace, plus Living Rm & Office. Large Formal Dining Room. The kitchen includes high end appliances, huge center island w/Breakfast Bar, large pantry, & a cozy informal dinette area. The 2nd floor offers 10' ceiling height, & each bedroom with a full bath & skylight. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, jetted tub, ceramic shower, & a cozy sitting area. The basement has 9' foundation, & includes a 5th BR, Bath, Huge Rec Rm w/FP, wet bar, and 2nd kitchen PLUS a game room. Rec Rm includes a ceiling projector w/automated screen. Glass sliders walk out to rear yard area. All this plus a 4 Car Garage, irrigation system, & more! Priced below the estimated Assessed value of $797,000. View More

