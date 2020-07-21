Wisconsin man arrested for attempt to rob person of backpack

A Baraboo, Wisconsin, man on supervised release after pleading guilty to several domestic abuse-related charges in that state in May of 2019, has been arrested by Bettendorf police on charges related to an attempted strong-armed robbery that occurred Sunday.

Jeremy Efren Gutierrez, 29, is charged with one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Cristina Thomas, at 4:32 p.m. Sunday officers were sent to TBK Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Drive, to investigate a report of a robbery.

Gutierrez, wearing a purple face mask and a black-and-white bandana over his head and face, was walking behind the victim in the parking lot.

He then ran up to the victim and grabbed the backpack she had on her shoulder. The victim pulled back on her backpack to keep possession of it. During the struggle she fell to the ground and Gutierrez ran away without the backpack.

He was seen by the victim driving away in a tan Ford Taurus with no license plates. She also took an image of the vehicle with her cell phone as it drove away.