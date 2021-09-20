Wisdom needs to reduce his strikeout rate and be a little more well-rounded at the plate, but his punishing power can be an important asset for the Cubs lineup next year.

While the former first-round pick showed why the St. Louis Cardinals selected him nine years ago, another previously highly regarded prospect’s career has taken a different turn. Ever since the Cubs drafted right-hander Dillon Maples in the 14th round of the 2011 draft, his potential has tantalized.

Effectively harnessing his stuff continued to elude Maples, however, culminating in his being designated for assignment before Sunday’s victory. Aside from two stints on the injured list, Maples, 29, spent the whole season in the majors. He did not have any minor-league options remaining, resulting in the DFA when the Cubs determined they wanted to go in a different direction.

“This guy has worked his tail off to continue to evolve, try to get his stuff in the zone consistently, and we’re just at a point in the season, in his career, it was just getting to a space where we wanted to take some looks at some other guys and roster crunches,” Ross said. “There’s still some people in the organization that feel like we’d just run out of time.