Community members who would like to give to Quad-City Times Wish List can donate by sending checks to United Way of the Quad-Cities Area, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, IA 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org. Donations may be designated to a specific wish; however, once a wish is fulfilled your gift will be used to grant any additional wishes.
Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times, and do not mail cash. Send a check or money order made out to Quad-City Times Wish List.
United Way coordinates the application process and reached out to 70 nonprofits for this year's nominations.
If you are a business owner and wish to help out with a designated need, contact Karrie Abbott at the United Way at 563-344-0330 or kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.
