UPDATE: 19-year-old put her "life on pause" to care for younger siblings

A 19-year-old nursing student can deal with some hectic, stressful schedules.

But for Rose Flores, the responsibility of her three younger siblings intensifies that stress, causing an already traumatic life to feel upside-down.

Flores began looking after the kids when her mother was reported to authorities for substance abuse. Though just 18, she became a parent to her younger siblings.

"I was aware my mom had drug abuse problems before and took her to rehab myself. I didn't even tell her where we were going," Flores said. "I thought she was doing fine after that, because I never experienced someone with that problem. I didn't know she could relapse, but she did."

After finding more drugs in the family home, Flores contacted a social worker and had the children removed. They're now allowed supervised visits with their mother, but she is not permitted full custody, Flores said.

The oldest in the family, a 21-year-old brother, helps care for and transport the younger siblings, but Flores still feels an immense responsibility.

"When everything first happened, I was like, 'All right, I need to step up and do something,'" she said. "I went 'mama bear' for my siblings. I wasn't thinking about myself at all."

Though she didn't take full custody, caring for three school-aged children while being a full-time nursing student forced Flores to put "life on pause."

"I had to drop my classes, because I couldn't handle both, especially since some of them were really hard classes. If I'm going to take it, I didn't want to fail and have it look bad on me," she said. "I had to get a different CNA job — one that would accept the timeframes and flexibility I needed."

Busy with her siblings' care, Flores said, she inadvertently missed the Clinton Community College's class-withdrawal deadline and must repay a $935 tuition bill before resuming her nursing degree, which she can't afford.

She was nominated for the Quad-City Times Wish List to help with the community college obligation and other needs.

"It would mean that my parents didn't ruin my career and didn't ruin what I want for myself. Everything I've worked for is for me, not them," Flores said. "My siblings will have someone to look up to as a good role model, because there's never been one for any of us."

How to Donate Those who would like to donate to Quad-City Times Wish List may do so by sending a check to United Way Quad-Cities, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, IA, 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org/wishlist. Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, gifts will be used to grant remaining wishes. Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times and do not mail cash. A check or money order should be made out to "Quad-City Times Wish List." For questions, contact Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.

To cope with increased financial burdens, Flores picked up another job at a restaurant while working as a CNA.

"I went from not only having to buy my own stuff, to automatically buying food, clothes and just normal things for them," she said. "Managing all of that just started out of nowhere. It was a lot. Growing up, I didn't have the best life. My parents were never parents; my older brother and I basically took care of each other since we were little. I just didn't want them to go through that, so I'll care for them."

Clinton Community College used funds from the Paul B. Sharar Foundation to pay for more than $800 in vehicle repairs for Flores. The college also worked out a monthly payment plan on tuition to get her re-enrolled for classes in January.

Wish List donations supplemented the relief to the family with $300 for food and supplies and a $50 gas gift card from Jeff's Car Corner.

"Someone that I know told me, 'You are not what you went through,' and I think about that a lot, because it's helped me," Flores said. "I have really bad mental problems because of what happened when I was younger. I always feel like people are quick to judge me off of that, but it was just my normal.

"Once you get out, you realize everything you thought was normal isn't. I went through all my life with parents telling me, 'No, you can't talk about this-or-that,' so being in front of somebody who says, 'You can tell me' is hard. I just shut down."

To Flores, time with siblings has been what's helped her cope the most.

"Being able to reconnect with them and take them to do things I wasn't able to or always wanted to, it kind of heals my inner child," she said.

For others who may feel "stuck" in an abusive or unsafe family, Flores hopes her story helps.

"I thought my family didn't know about what was going on in the home. They did, and they never did anything," she said. "When everything got out, they told me — to my face — that I have to be quiet about it and to keep it in the family.

"You don't have to do that. Tell somebody right away, and people will help you."

Flores was nominated by Tera Weets, children and family services supervisor at Genesis.