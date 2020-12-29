Wish List: Davenport couple needs help moving into handicapped-accessible apartment

Bud and Shelly Strouse have a simple wish: they need financial assistance to help them move into a handicapped-accessible apartment in their senior living complex.
The Strouses have lived in a standard apartment at Edgewater on Third, a senior independent living complex in downtown Davenport for the past five years. But health problems and a decline in mobility has made it necessary for Bud, 69, to use a wheelchair to get around.
The Quad-City Times Wish List hopes to help raise $500 to help the Strouses with moving expenses, including a team of packing specialists. Respiratory and cardiac problems have made it difficult for Shelly, 62, to pack belongings and boxes.
"The handicapped-accessible apartment would help us so much because my husband has an electric wheelchair and you need wider access to get through doorways, and in the bathroom — he could just pull right up to the shower," Shelly said. "It would make it so much easier for us. Right now we are in a regular apartment and there are obstacles.
"I would never be able to get this apartment packed up and ready to go. The new apartment is just one floor up."
Carrie Wooldridge, a social worker for CASI, Center for Active Seniors, Inc., nominated the Strouses for Quad-City Times Wish List — a partnership with United Way of the Quad-Cities that uses reader donations to buy basic items and pay for services for Quad City residents with specific needs.
Wooldridge serves as the social worker at Edgewater on Third.
"(Bud) just got out of the hospital and back in the apartment. Things are becoming difficult; this will help them so much," Wooldridge said. "I think it's awesome. They need help, they need more space so they can be safe in their apartment. It would be so awesome if Shelly and Bud could be placed where they are safe.
"They are a wonderful couple, they are so sweet," Wooldridge said. "They get along with others; they're just an awesome couple."
The Strouses hope to be moved into their new apartment soon.
"I'm anxious to get it over with. It's apprehensive when you have to worry about getting everything done," Shelly said. "It would be so much better for us; it would be more convenient. It would help my husband a lot. He doesn't get around very well without the wheelchair. He has dialysis, too, and that wipes him out. He doesn't have much energy after that.
"God helps me everyday with things that I do."