Wish List: Davenport couple needs help moving into handicapped-accessible apartment

Bud and Shelly Strouse have a simple wish: they need financial assistance to help them move into a handicapped-accessible apartment in their senior living complex.

The Strouses have lived in a standard apartment at Edgewater on Third, a senior independent living complex in downtown Davenport for the past five years. But health problems and a decline in mobility has made it necessary for Bud, 69, to use a wheelchair to get around.

The Quad-City Times Wish List hopes to help raise $500 to help the Strouses with moving expenses, including a team of packing specialists. Respiratory and cardiac problems have made it difficult for Shelly, 62, to pack belongings and boxes.

"The handicapped-accessible apartment would help us so much because my husband has an electric wheelchair and you need wider access to get through doorways, and in the bathroom — he could just pull right up to the shower," Shelly said. "It would make it so much easier for us. Right now we are in a regular apartment and there are obstacles.

"I would never be able to get this apartment packed up and ready to go. The new apartment is just one floor up."

