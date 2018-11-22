Community members who would like to give to Quad-City Times Wish List can donate by sending …

Bridget Mayo and John Long

Bridget Mayo and John Long have five children: Vanessa, 15; Stephanie, 12; Gabriella, 10; Logan, 9; and Carter, 7 months.

Mayo suffers from anxiety and depression, and underwent an emergency C-section with Carter’s birth. She has not been able to return to work but is seeking employment. Long installs flooring part-time. Mayo spends her time caring for Carter in their mobile home that’s cramped quarters for the couple’s children and a dog.

The family needs clothing for the children, food, twin beds for the girls and Uber gift cards to help out with transportation to appointments.

Estimated cost: $800

Nominated by: LaBridgette Tensley of Genesis Bright Beginnings