Carter’s smile is the brightest part of the cramped, three-bedroom trailer.
The 7-month-old beams delightedly when his mother kisses him. His world of diapers, hugs and feedings is even smaller than the mobile home that contains the rest of his family.
Carter’s mother, Bridget Mayo, 32, worked as a housekeeper at a Best Western. When she became pregnant with Carter, she had some health problems, including high blood pressure, before she underwent an emergency C-section. “His heart rate kept dropping with every contraction,” Mayo said.
This has been a tough year for the family which, according to Mayo, did just fine when both parents were working. But she needed to take an early maternity leave.
And then they lost their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, and times really got tough: “The money we could spend on food, we had to use to pay bills,” Mayo said.
Recently John Long, 33, the kids' dad, had to sell his truck to pay bills. The couple, who have been together 17 years, has one car. Long, who installs flooring, hasn't had much work lately, Mayo said.
Mayo suffers from severe anxiety and depression, and that makes it difficult for her to drive. Still, Mayo, who has 2 ½ years experience in housekeeping, is looking for work.
All the kids need clothes, but Stephanie, 12, really needs pants (she’s a size double zero in adults). "She has one pair of pants," Mayo said.
It’s not easy for Mayo to talk about what the family needs, because she’s not used to asking for help.
“I’ve never asked for a handout,” she said. “Everything we had, we’ve worked for. When we were both working, we had it good.”
But she acknowledged the need for gift cards for food, twin beds for the girls, and winter clothing for the rest of the kids: Vanessa, 15; Gabriella, 10; and Logan, 9.
They also could use Uber cards to get to doctor appointments.
The family would love new furniture to replace their couch and an overstuffed rocking chair.
All the kids would love clothes. Logan wears size 10-12, Gabriella, 10-12; Vanessa, 14-16 (juniors); and little Carter wears 6-9 months.
Carter needs a change, so Mayo manages that on the couch - the overstuffed chair is stacked with blankets that are kept in the living room so the family can be cozy while they watch TV together.
"It's kind of cramped," she sighs. But she smiles again when the baby beams and reaches toward her.
